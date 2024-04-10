Melissa McCarthy's appearance leaves fans saying the same thing in new footage amid weight loss transformation

Melissa McCarthy certainly knows how to command attention, and delighted fans over the weekend with a fun new video of herself walking down the streets of New York City, which can be viewed below.

The Hollywood star was captured on camera dressed in an all-black outfit, including a statement hat and a zip-up bomber jacket, highlighting her slim physique.

As she walked closer to the camera, the star turned around to reveal the back of the jacket, emblazoned with the words 'Great American Bitch,' which is a song from the new Broadway show, Suffs.

VIDEO: Watch Melissa McCarthy turn heads in the streets of NYC

The footage sparked a mass response from both Melissa's fans and those who have already seen Suffs. "Omg your jacket is everything," one wrote, while another remarked: "Need that jacket asap." A third added: "You look so amazing Melissa!"

Suffs has collaborated with Social Goods to create the jacket, with proceeds going towards ERA Coalition. Social Goods also shared the footage of Melissa wearing the jacket on their own Instagram page, and it made their day.

© Instagram Melissa McCarthy has reportedly lost 75lbs

In the caption, they penned: "Couldn’t be more OBSESSED with @melissamccarthy in our @shopsocialgoods x @suffsmusical Great American Bitch bomber jacket benefiting the @eracoalition! Screaming!"

Melissa, 53, recently made headlines after reportedly losing 75Ibs, having shared a series of stunning photos of herself at the Oscars, wearing her head-turning red carpet dress.

© Instagram Melissa and her husband Ben Falcone

She posed at home with her husband, Ben Falcone, and looked happier than ever as she smiled at the camera, dressed in a figure-hugging red dress, which boasted dramatic pink puffed sleeves and a matching floor-sweeping train.

Melissa has been incredibly open about her weight loss, and previously told People that after she landed her role on Gilmore Girls, she attempted an all-liquid diet, which saw her lose 70 pounds in four months.

© Getty Images The actress has a healthy attitude to diet

This is something she would never do again, as she admitted: "I felt starved and crazy half the time."

Now, the star has a healthy and refreshing attitude to weight loss. Talking to CBS, she said: "I finally said [to myself], 'Oh for God sakes, stop worrying about it'. And it may be the best thing I've ever done."

The actress and her husband are doting parents to two daughters

"I truly stopped worrying about [my weight]. I stopped over-analyzing, over-thinking, over-doing anything…I just stopped constantly being worried about it and I think there's something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked."

Away from the spotlight, Melissa lives with her husband Ben and their two daughters, Vivian, 16, and Georgette, 14. She previously opened up about parenting in an interview with Michigan Avenue Magazine, calling parenting her children "extreme everything."

"It's extremely tiring. It's extremely overwhelming in a good way. You just don't sleep when you have two kids. But they're so funny. The bigger they get, the weirder and the funnier and their true personalities come out. And they just surprise me every day," she said.

