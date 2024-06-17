Daniel Radcliffe makes revelation about spending 'emotionally charged' time apart from baby son, 1, with Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe is officially a Tony winner! The actor clinched the Best Featured Actor in a Musical prize for his performance in the hit revival of Merrily We Roll Along.

The 34-year-old spoke with members of the press, including HELLO!, at the Tonys after his win, and spoke about how special it felt to win the award on Father's Day, with his own dad in the audience and as a dad to a one-year-old son with longtime girlfriend Erin Darke.

He described it as being an "emotionally charged" day and recalled receiving many sweet texts about being a dad the day of the ceremony, while rehearsing for his performance with co-stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez.

"It's lovely, I honestly haven't spent a lot of time with my son today, so I'm excited to see him tomorrow," he gushed. "My dad's here in the audience, and really he's a huge part of all the music I've listened to."

Daniel also spoke later about finding his footing as an actor post-Harry Potter on Broadway, saying that's where he "found myself as an actor," and growing to love New York City.

"I live here now, I love it, my kid can grow up here. I feel so lucky to be a part of this city," he continued. In his speech, he also thanked Erin, 39, and their son, along with his parents and members of the Merrily team, including a very emotional Jonathan in the audience.

© Getty Images Daniel won his very first Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical

The actor also spoke fondly about building a "family" with his two co-leads in the show after months of rehearsals and performances, and even jokingly spoke about gravitating towards incredibly fast lyrical productions like his song "Franklin Shepard, Inc."

© Getty Images He also took to the stage that evening with his co-stars in "Merrily We Roll Along"

The musical is a revival of a 1934 play of the same name. However, when the Stephen Sondheim musical premiered on Broadway in 1981, it was a notable flop, but has found new life with its 2023 revival. A film version of the musical is now in production, starring Paul Mescal, Beanie Feldstein, and Ben Platt.

Daniel and Erin have been together for over a decade, meeting on the set of their movie Kill Your Darlings and embarking on a relationship in 2012. They welcomed their son in April of last year, although haven't yet revealed his name.

© Getty Images His girlfriend Erin Darke showed up to support him as well

In a recent interview with E! News, the actor opened up about his first year of fatherhood and the lessons he'd learnt, including that he cried a lot more than he thought he would.

When asked what being a parent had taught him, he joked: "Honestly, that I cry a lot more now than I did before, I never thought it would be possible for a creature to make me so tired and me still just love that thing so much."

© Getty Images "Everything that [Erin] has done for him, becoming a [mom] over the last year, has been the most beautiful part of watching this whole thing so far."

The Equus star added, though, that while he loved being a dad, the biggest lesson he'd learned over a year of parenthood was the power of women and mothers. "That my partner Erin is incredible. Everything that she has done for him, becoming a [mom] over the last year, has been the most beautiful part of watching this whole thing so far."