Rarely-seen celebrity children in Cannes: Sienna Miller's daughter, Richard Gere's son, more
Rare family moments at Cannes Film Festival: Sienna Miller's daughter, Richard Gere's son, more

The French Riviera has turned into a family affair for Hollywood's most famous faces

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Cannes Film Festival is like a magnet for the rich and famous, with Hollywood's most glamorous of stars descending upon the Palais des Festivals to celebrate and reward the year's most acclaimed films. 

Now in its 77th year, the festival has already proven to be a glittering affair, with the likes of Meryl Streep, Demi Moore, and Salma Hayek amongst the stars who have graced the French Riviera this week. 

While the world's most prestigious red carpet has acted as a stage for sartorial splendour and adorable couple's moments, it has also proved to be a heartwarming occasion for families. 

From Sienna Miller's daughter Marlowe, 11, making her red carpet debut to Kevin Costner bringing five of his seven children to the premiere of his film Horizon: An American Saga, HELLO! rounds up the best family moments at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival so far.

1/5

Sienna Miller, Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge and Oli Green attend the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals © Getty/Corbis

Sienna Miller and her daughter, Marlowe

British muse Sienna Miller, who recently welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend, Oli Green, was a vision on the red carpet in a Cinderella-blue gown. 

The actress was surrounded by family support as she was joined by Oli, her mother Josephine and her rarely-pictured daughter Marlowe, 11, who she shares with her ex-partner, Tom Sturridge. 

Marlowe was every inch her mother's daughter as she wore a beautiful flower-adorned satin dress, smiling for cameras as she took Sienna's hand up the iconic Palais des Festival steps. 

2/5

Cayden Wyatt Costner Lily Costner, Hayes Costner, Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner and Annie Costner depart the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France.© Getty Images

Kevin Costner turns Cannes into a family affair

It was all about family for Kevin Costner, as he brought along five of his seven children to the premiere of his new movie, Horizon: An American Saga

His daughters Annie, 40, and Lily, 37, from his first marriage to Cindy Silva, graced the event alongside Cayden, 17, Grace, 13, and Hayes, 15, his children with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. 

3/5

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra alongside his son Homer© STEPHANE CARDINALE

Richard Gere shares red carpet with his son

Richard Gere, 74, was every inch a proud father as his firstborn son Homer made his red carpet debut at the premiere of Richard's new film, Oh Canada

Homer James Jigme, 24, has kept largely out of the spotlight throughout his life, despite being the son of Hollywood icon Richard and former Bond girl Carey Lowell, Richard's second wife.

Meanwhile, Richard piled on the public displays of affection as he kissed his wife Alejandra Silva, 41, in PDA-packed appearance.

4/5

US director Francis Ford Coppola (R) and his grandaughter Romy Mars arrive for the screening of the film "Megalopolis" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2024. © VALERY HACHE

Francis Ford Coppola is a proud grandfather at Canne

Francis Ford Coppola, director of The Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now, chose his grandaughter Romy Mars as his date for the screening of the film Megalopolis

The Oscar-winning director looked dapper in a tuxedo, while his granddaughter, daughter of Sofia Coppola, embodied timeless elegance in a black cocktail gown. 

5/5

Giancarlo Esposito and daughter Shayne Lyra Esposito attend a lunch hosted by Giancarlo Esposito aboard RH Three during the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2024 in Cannes, France.© Dave Benett

Giancarlo Esposito enjoys Cannes with his lookalike daughter

Giancarlo Esposito, best known for his role as Gustavo Fring in Breaking Bad, was spotted lapping up the sunshine on the French Riviera with his daughter, Shayne Lyra Esposito.

