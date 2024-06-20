Jenna Coleman confirms she's pregnant as she debuts blossoming baby bump at star-studded art event

Jenna Coleman is expecting her first child! The actress, who has starred in Doctor Who, The Serpent and Victoria, showcased her blossoming baby bump at a star-studded event celebrating the opening of a new exhibition, called Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah, at Chatsworth House on Wednesday.

At the art exhibition, Jenna - who is in a relationship with The Sandman director Jamie Childs - cradled her baby bump as she smiled for the cameras.

© Getty Jenna Coleman has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child

The 37-year-old looked absolutely radiant in a green and white floral dress, which she teamed with a chic pair of pointy black heels and diamond drop-down earrings.

Jenna's sighting comes after she fuelled rumours that she had tied the knot with her beau Jamie, 35, when she was spotted with a gold band on her finger.

© Getty The 37-year-old actress posed on the stairs at Chatsworth House

However, no ring was in sight at the art exhibition, which was also attended by the likes of Keira Knightley and her husband James Righton.

The Blackpool-born actress is notoriously private about her love life and rarely opens up about her life with her partner.

© Getty The actress looked radiant

The couple met on the set of Netflix series The Sandman in 2020, and have since worked together again on Jamie's first film Jackdaw.

What Jenna has said about becoming a mother

In 2018, Jenna touched upon the realities of motherhood as her character in The Cry was a mother whose baby son is abducted. She admitted that she struggled to film the childbirth scenes.

© Getty The star with her partner Jamie Childs

"I spent a good first chunk of it just thinking they'd completely miscast – and why on earth me?" she said. "I'm not a mother! I really kind of hit myself over the head with it. I felt there was obviously something I wouldn't be able to capture. And I've really struggled with that."

The actress added that the intense show hasn't put her off from motherhood in the future, explaining: "It hasn't put me off but it's opened my eyes up to the realities of motherhood. And to what a lot of my friends are experiencing perhaps at the moment. And, I think, people don't really talk about it that much. But it's not scarred me forever."

Jenna's previous relationships

Jenna was previously in a relationship with her Victoria co-star Tom Hughes. The former couple started dating in 2016 but parted ways after a four-year romance.

The actress was previously in a relationship with her Victoria co-star Tom Hughes

Jenna previously said Tom was perfect at playing her on-screen husband Prince Albert, while also revealing that the pair have been friends for years.

She revealed to the Mail on Sunday: "It is wonderful because we are very old friends and immediately we have the same tone, the same ideas, and instantly that connection feels very strong."

© Photo: Getty Images Jenna also dated Richard Madden

Prior to Tom, the British beauty was in a relationship with Bodyguard and Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden.