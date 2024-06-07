Formula 1 heiress Chloe Stroll announces baby news - and Catherine Zeta-Jones reacts

Congratulations are in order for Chloe Stroll and her husband Scotty James as the couple confirmed they are pregnant with their first child.

Chloe, who is a Canadian singer and the older sister of F1 star Lance Stroll, confirmed the news on Friday and debuted her growing baby bump. In a mini-photoshoot, the singer sat with her husband behind her, gently resting his head on hers as she cradled her bump and smiled at the camera.

Chloe and Scotty shared their joyous news

A second photo saw Scotty sweetly resting his head on his wife's growing belly, while a black-and-white shot saw the pair laughing while standing in a window overlooking the city below.

"This is not a Dad joke," Chloe teased in her caption as she was showered with support from her fans, including actress Catherine Zeta-Jones who penned: "So happy for you both."

Chloe and Scotty walked down the aisle in 2023

Scotty expressed his excitement at becoming a first-time father as he enthused: "Counting the days," alongside a heart emoji.

On his Instagram Stories, Scotty shared an outtake from their baby photoshoot, with their dog relaxing on the floor and a speech bubble that said: "Not happy about it."

© Ryan Pierse Chloe's younger brother introduced the pair

Chloe and Scotty were introduced by the singer's younger brother Lance in 2019. Lance reportedly told his sister at the time: "I think I just found the guy you're going to marry."

The pair did indeed marry, with the lovebirds walking down the aisle in May 2023.

© Getty Images Catherine sent a message to the happy couple

Lance, meanwhile, is currently dating Canadian model Marilou Belanger. The pair confirmed their relationship last year with a loved-up social media post where they shared a kiss.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber gives pregnancy timeline update as friend Kylie Jenner declares: 'We're moms now'

EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Kelly shares pride as daughter Rosie reveals baby's gender

Chloe's baby news will no doubt be a boost for the F1 star who will take to the track again this week at his home event, the Canadian Grand Prix. The 25-year-old currently sits 11th in the drivers' championship and will be looking to improve on his best performance of sixth place.

Chloe is the eldest child of billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who is a part-owner of the Aston Martin F1 Team. The businessman made his fortune in fashion, with his own father introducing the iconic Ralph Lauren brand to Canada. Lawrence, alongside business partner Silas Chou also invested in brands like Timmy Hilfier and Michael Kors.