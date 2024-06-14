Rihanna opens up about her surprising pregnancy symptom

Known for her bold and versatile style, as well as her killer voice, Rihanna has never shied away from making a statement, and her hair is no different.

The Umbrella singer has now turned her eye to the haircare market by launching her new brand, Fenty Hair in Los Angeles.

At the event, Rihanna shared with Refinery29 at the launch that throughout her two pregnancies, she experienced a surprising symptom that was “not on the pamphlet”: hair loss.

“I did not expect it to happen in waves either,” she said of her patchy locks at the time. “I thought it would just happen and grow back, but it went this spot, then this spot, then this spot”, the singer continued, pointing to different areas on her head.

Rihanna has two children, RZA, two, and Riot Rose, ten months, with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and shared with E! News at the Met Gala last year that she also had “tons of nausea” and cravings during her pregnancies.

Reflecting on her hair loss, she said, “At that point you just say alright, enough is enough. But I also learned to embrace that in itself, that actually made me just get a little more creative and clever in my hairstyles.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pose with RZA and Riot

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, hair loss is a common symptom of pregnancy, typically caused by a drop in estrogen levels.

In these instances, hair will almost always grow back, and the experts recommend that new mothers be gentle with their hair and avoid tight styles and tourniquets.

Rihanna is a doting mum of two boys

At the launch party, the 36-year-old sported cropped blonde curls along with a stunning all-red outfit complete with matching jewelry.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Rihanna announced Fenty Hair with a slick video for the brand, captioned: “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”

Rihanna has opened up about the possibility of a third child

Despite experiencing hair loss during her pregnancies, Rihanna doesn’t want to stop at just two kids; speaking with Interview magazine recently, she shared her wish for more baby RiRis, saying, “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Rihanna said she experienced hair loss during pregnancy

This interview with the superstar stirred pregnancy rumors, especially after she was snapped holding a green bag over her stomach when she was out and about recently.

The mother of two was quick to shoot down any whispers at her launch party after an Entertainment Tonight reporter asked her if she would have more kids with her partner $ASAP. “You know what, I hope so. I do,” she mused before adding, “I’m not pregnant if that’s what you’re asking.”