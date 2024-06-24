Ree Drummond shares reaction to daughter Alex's exciting baby news: 'We'll wait and see!'

Ree Drummond is going to be a grandmother! The Food Network star, 55, announced on her Pioneer Woman blog that her daughter Alex and son-in-law Mauricio are having their first baby.

Alex, 26, announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a photo of herself and Mauricio lovingly gazing into each other's eyes while she holds the sonogram for their unborn child.

"​​We can't wait to meet you, little one. Baby Scott joining the party this winter!" she gushed. "Thank you Lord for this precious gift." Ree commented on the post: "Beyond happy for you two!! (And for the whole family!) Love you, Alex and Mauricio!"

She then shared a post of her own, contemplating what she'd like to be called as a grandmother. "Granny. Granny Ree Ree? Maybe just Ree Ree. We'll wait and see!"

The TV star and her husband Ladd Drummond, who she married in 1996, share five kids together — Alex, Paige, 24, Bryce, 20, and Todd, 19, plus they welcomed Jamar, 20, into the family in 2018 after the couple became his foster parents.

On her blog, Ree enthusiastically penned for her readers: "Alex and Mauricio are expecting — and I don't mean a puppy, though I wouldn't put it past them (or me) to treat news of an upcoming new puppy in the exact same way as a pregnancy announcement."

She unpacked some of her thoughts and disbelief over the situation, explaining that in a future post, she'll dive deeper into her reaction and that of Ladd's to the news. "Oh my gosh. Alex is pregnant! My first baby is having her first baby. My child is going to have a child."

"It's surreal, and I'm sure all of you grandparents can relate to the feeling of momentarily leaving your body upon hearing similar news. In a separate post, I'll tell the story of how they told us the news, what my reaction was (and what Ladd's reaction was), and some other details."

Ree then broke down some of the other details of the announcement, including revealing that the baby will be due sometime around New Year's Day, and joked that she couldn't be a grandmother "considering I'm only 31 years old."

© Instagram Ree's oldest, Alex, is having her first baby with her husband Mauricio

While gushing over how happy the future grandparents were, she emphasized that all her thoughts at the moment were with her pregnant daughter and the journey they were about to embark on.

"In the weeks since they told us the news, most of my thoughts have been with Alex, interestingly. I just keep marveling at the feeling. My daughter is having a baby," she wrote, also adding that she was keen to get back to working out so she could be a "cool, hip, and fit granny."

© Instagram Ree and Ladd are parents of five

While thanking her longtime fans for all the support and encouragement they'd shown the family, she pondered over the many questions she had about the process of becoming a grandmother, but brushed them off by saying the family would figure it out on the fly.

"I will likely continue to have many questions," Ree said. "Some of them will be weird. I will likely buy the baby lots of clothes and probably a play kitchen before it's born."

© Getty Images "I just keep marveling at the feeling. My daughter is having a baby."

"We will figure it out as we go! Right now I'm just savoring the news and savoring each day because I can't believe how fast time is moving."