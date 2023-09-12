Ree Drummond credits hilarious date-night blunder for long-lasting marriage to husband Ladd in new loved-up photo

The Pioneer Woman host has been married to her husband Ladd for 27 years

Ree Drummond knows a thing or two about how to keep a long-lasting marriage going strong for years and years.

The Pioneer Woman host has been married to her husband Ladd Drummond for 27 years, and together they have built an agricultural empire from their massive farm estate, Drummond Ranch, in Osage County, Oklahoma.

27 years in, the Food Network star and her husband are undoubtedly two peas in a pod, and the beloved home cook's latest story from date night proves it.

Ree took to Instagram this week with an adorable glimpse of her latest night out with Ladd during their vacation in Vail, Colorado, and shared the relatable conundrum the two got into on date night.

In the photo, the couple are posing side by side with smiles on their faces as they enjoy a meal at beloved Vail restaurant Mountain Standard.

In the caption, Ree then wrote: "I ordered a burger with onion rings thinking I'd also have a couple of Ladd's fries," adding: "Then Ladd ordered a burger with onion rings because he really wanted onion rings."

She continued: "Then I changed my order to fries because I wanted both fries and onion rings."

Finally, they landed on an agreement, and she wrote: "Then Ladd said let's both get fries and split a side of onion rings," concluding with an endearing: "And that's why we've been married 27 years."

© Instagram Ree and Ladd live in Oklahoma in their Drummond Ranch

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with fans gushing over the sweet photo and candid glimpse into date night, with one follower writing: "Ladd looks relaxed. Vacation mode suits him," as others added: "Sharing food is the secret. 41 years over here," and: "Love that equitable solution!" as well as: "Teamwork makes the marriage work!"

How did Ree Drummond meet her husband Ladd?

Ree met her future husband at a local Oklahoma bar, weeks after she returned from living in Los Angeles after studying at the University of Southern California, and shortly before she was set to move to Chicago.

"That's when I saw him – the cowboy – across the room. He was tall, strong and mysterious, sipping bottled beer and wearing jeans and cowboy boots," she recalled in the first issue of The Pioneer Woman Magazine in 2017.

They talked for hours, but it would be four months before he called her up to ask her out on a date. They went out, and recalling their first kiss, Ree said: "I don't know how long we stood there in the first embrace of our lives together. But I do know that when that kiss was over, my life as I'd always imagined it was over, too."

When did Ree Drummond marry her husband Ladd?

Ree and Ladd tied the knot on September 21, 1996 at an Episcopal church. For their 25th anniversary in 2021, Ree wrote on Instagram: "Twenty five years ago, Ladd and I got married. It's been a wild adventure, and we've experienced the joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns."

© Instagram The couple and their five kids on Christmas

How many kids does Ree Drummond have?

Ree and her husband have five kids together, and they are all grown up now! She first became a mom a year after her wedding with the birth of her eldest daughter Alex, who is 26.

© Getty Ree and Ladd with kids Todd, Bryce and Paige in 2017

Alex's siblings are Paige, 23, Bryce, 20, Todd, 19, and they welcomed Jamar, 20, into the family in 2018 after Ree and Ladd became his foster parents.

