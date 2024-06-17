Michael Strahan's GMA co-stars rally around him as he shares personal update on news he's been waiting for

Michael Strahan is a devoted father and this year has been incredibly tough for the GMA anchor, following the devastating news of his 19-year-old daughter Isabella's cancer diagnosis.

However, the former NFL champion was feeling overcome with relief this week, as on Father's Day, he shared an uplifting post updating his fans on Isabella's health.

In the footage, which can be viewed below, Isabella was seen celebrating in hospital after ringing the bell, a sign that her chemo treatment was over.

VIDEO: Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella rings the bell after her chemo treatment

Isabella was supported by her family in the footage, including her dad, twin sister Sophia, mom Jean Strahan and Michael's long term girlfriend, Kayla Quick.

In the caption, Michael wrote: "@isabellastrahan you are a SUPERWOMAN! Ringing that bell finishing chemo and on your way! "You continue to fight with a smile on your face, strength, and determination. I am one proud Dad! Love you, Bella. Full vlog on her YouTube channel. Keep inspiring."

Michael Strahan's GMA co-stars shared supportive messages to the doting dad

Michael's colleagues were quick to comment to show their support, with Lara Spencer writing: "BEST DADDY's Day EVER. Made my day to see Isabella so happy and STRONG!!!! Thank you for sharing. We all love you guys so much."

© Lorenzo Bevilaqua Michael Strahan's GMA co-stars have been incredibly supportive during this difficult time

Sam Champion added: "Thank you for sharing with us," alongside a love heart emoji, while Whit Johnson wrote: "Truly wonderful news!!"

Rebecca Jarvis wrote: "Yes!! Superwoman @isabellastrahan Happy Father’s Day @michaelstrahan."

Michael Strahan with his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia and his mom Louise

Isabella has been bravely documenting her cancer treatment in a Youtube series, in support of Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina, where she has been receiving her cancer treatment.

The vlog was uploaded late last week and began with the teenager boarding a plane from New York to North Carolina, to undergo three days of chemo, her very last round, following delays.

© YouTube Isabella has been documenting her cancer treatment

Once at the hospital, she took fans along as she went through some of her chemo preparations, including getting fluids, tests, and walks around the hallway with her dad and his girlfriend Kayla Quick.

She told viewers when back in her room: "[This is] the last time hopefully ever. Jealous of people who don't have to do this but at least it's almost over, and praying for those who have to go through it."

© Instagram Michael Strahan with daughter Isabella Strahan last year

She next filmed the following day, updating viewers: "Just wanted to check in, tell you how I'm doing. I'm just really tired, it's hard for my eyes to open, I'm going to go back to sleep." Isabella shared that it was 8:30 in the morning, and that she "went to sleep really early last night too," adding: "My legs are already feeling weak, it's hard to move around, so that's my update."

Her mom Jean was also in the vlog, at one point seen painting her daughters toenails as she lay in the hospital bed. In her last clip, she excitedly shared: "Last bag of chemo today, and then I have a little funfetti parade, and I'll ring the bell," before the video came to an end.

Isabella shared the devastating news of her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, bravely giving an interview alongside her dad, on GMA. They were interviewed by Michael's long-time friend, co-star and fellow cancer survivor, Robin Roberts.