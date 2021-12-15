Michael Strahan's latest family photo with his children has fans saying the same thing The Good Morning America star is such a proud parent

Michael Strahan is a doting father and while he is relatively private about his family life, he shared a lovely photo of himself with three of his children on social media recently.

The Good Morning America star posed with his kids and his mom ahead of his space adventure as they enjoyed spending some quality time together in Texas.

The picture had fans all noticing the same thing, as while it is well known that the star is a dad to four children, he is also a loving stepfather to stepson Dorian.

Dorian was pictured with his two siblings Michael Jr. and Tanita, and is the oldest child of Michael's first wife, Wanda Hutchins, who is the mother to his two oldest children.

Fans were quick to comment about Dorian in the photo, with one asking: "I see his son and daughter but who is the other young man?" to which one replied: "That's his bonus son from his first marriage," while another commented: "Yes, he considers Dorian a son," alongside a love heart emoji.

The former football star previously shared a heartfelt message to Dorian on Instagram on his birthday, and wrote: "Happy birthday, Dorian. Have a great day and enjoy it! Love you!"

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan with his children and mom

As well as Dorian, Michael Jr. and Tanita, the 50-year-old is also dad to 17-year-old twins Sophia and Isabella, who he shares with ex-wife Jean Strahan.

Michael's older children lived in Germany during their childhood, but are now both living in the United States, and meet up with their famous dad regularly.

Michael Strahan is a doting father

His twins, meanwhile, split their time between their parents' homes in New York. The TV personality lives in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, where he relocated to from Los Angeles after getting his job at Good Morning America.

He previously opened up about his close bond with his children in an interview with People magazine.

The GMA star at home in New York with his youngest children

The proud father said of raising his children and co-parenting with their moms: "I think a lot of times when you split, people assume that the mother is supposed to take responsibility for the kids.

"But from day one, it was very important for me to be active, to be a part of their life.

"I was constantly on planes and phones. And it's very hard – of course it's hard with them being in Germany. But one thing I learned is, you make time for what you want to make time for."

