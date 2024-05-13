Nicole Kidman and daughters Sunday and Faith pose in the sea in never-before-seen photo

Nicole Kidman has paid a heartfelt tribute to her youngest two children, Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13, to mark Mother's Day on Sunday May 12.

The Hollywood star delighted fans over the weekend after sharing a rare photo featuring Sunday and Faith posing in the sea with their famous mom, as well as a glimpse of the Mother's Day cards they had given her.

Other pictures in the post included one of Nicole and her own mother, Janelle, as well as her sister, Antonia.

The Eyes Wide Shut actress included other photos too, of some roses she had been given from her daughters, and an image of her and Antonia with their grandmother.

In the caption, she wrote: "To my Mumma, Grandmother, Sister and all the Mothers around the world, I’m sending you all love today. Happy #MothersDay."

Nicole Kidman shared a photo of herself with her daughters Sunday and Faith to mark Mother's Day

Nicole is also mom to two grown-up children, Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The star is incredibly protective of her family life but recently let Sunday and Faith make their red carpet debut for a special night out in Los Angeles.

The sisters were joined by their parents, as well as Nicole's sister and her family, as they celebrated the star's AFI Lifetime Achievement Award.

In her acceptance speech, as per People, Nicole opened up about the "loves of my life" as she stood in front of the crowd in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

She gushed: "And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."

The Undoing actress also revealed that she would be having a party at her LA home after the ceremony, something that her daughters were excited about.

© Jacopo M. Raule Nicole Kidman shares her two youngest children with husband Keith Urban

Talking to People ahead of the event, she said: "We're going to do a post wrap-up at the house late, late tonight. There's a party afterwards, and they're like, 'Oh, there's a party?' That's what they're excited about."

While Nicole prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight, but her youngest daughters have made several appearances in her TV shows and movies in recent years, hinting that they may well follow in their mom's footsteps in the future.

The sisters have appeared in Big Little Lies, as well as The Undoing, which was filmed in New York City in 2020. Talking to News.com.au, Nicole revealed: "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment.

"And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"