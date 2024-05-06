Nicole Kidman is otherworldly in strapless gown on the Met Gala red carpet alongside Keith Urban

The first Monday in May can only mean one thing, the Met Gala, and this year didn't disappoint!

Nicole Kidman was one of the many A-listers to step out in New York City on May 6, as she attended fashion's biggest night of the year.

The Expats star looked incredible dressed in a strapless monochrome gown which she teamed with timeless silk gloves. Her blond hair was styled in a bouncy blowdry. The Hollywood star was joined by other big names including Katy Perry, Celine Dion and Blake Lively, for this year's star-studded event.

Each year, the ball has a different theme, and this year the stars pulled out all of the stops as they honored the Costume Institute's upcoming exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

© Kristina Bumphrey Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala

The dress code of the event, therefore, was "The Garden of Time", inspired by a 1962 short story of the same name.

It's been an exciting time for Nicole, who stepped out in LA at the end of April to receive her AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, surrounded by her family.

© Kristina Bumphrey The Hollywood star with her husband Keith Urban at the star-studded event

Along with husband Keith, her rarely-seen daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, were also in attendance as they made their debut red carpet appearance to support their mom on her big night.

As per People, Nicole opened up about the "loves of my life" as she stood in front of the crowd, at the star-studded event, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Nicole has had an exciting few weeks

She gushed: "And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."

The Eyes Wide Shut actress also revealed that she would be having a party at her LA home after the ceremony, something that her daughters were excited about.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez The star accepting her recent honor in LA

Talking to People ahead of the event, she said: "We're going to do a post wrap-up at the house late, late tonight. There's a party afterwards, and they're like, 'Oh, there's a party?' That's what they're excited about."

Nicole was also joined by her husband, Keith Urban, sister Antonia, her husband Craig Marran, and their daughter Sybella, as well as famous friends including Reese Witherspoon and Morgan Freeman.

Nicole and her family are used to traveling for both her and Keith's work, and the doting parents make sure that one of them is always at home with their daughters.

The couple have homes across the United States, including a place in NYC and LA, as well as a main house in Nashville, Tennessee. They also love spending time in Australia, where they own a farmhouse in Sydney, which proved to be a haven during the pandemic.