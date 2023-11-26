Beyoncé reveals difficult conversation with bold Blue Ivy ahead of Renaissance debut

The highly anticipated Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiered to several adoring fans and stars in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday, November 25th.

The film, unlike Taylor Swift's highly acclaimed Eras Tour concert film, sheds light on the creation and culmination of the Renaissance World Tour from start to finish.

Several new facts about how the tour was conceptualized in the first place were highlighted, with one of them being Blue Ivy's involvement as a dancer in the acclaimed tour.

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour film announcement

Beginning with the May 26 show in Paris, 11-year-old Blue began making regular appearances as one of the crew of dancers, eventually being credited as an official performer and sharing the stage with her mom all the way till the show's October 1st conclusion in Kansas City.

As reported by The New York Times, in the film, Beyoncé, 42, revealed that it was her daughter who wanted to join the show, but the singer wasn't initially on board.

"She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no," Beyoncé shared, but eventually relented and saw Blue become a viral phenomenon in both good and bad ways.

While she was the tour's breakout star, several on social media criticized her early appearances for her lack of training with the choreography, and the "Single Ladies" singer was saddened to learn that her daughter had read some of the negative comments.

However, she felt a surging sense of pride when Blue pushed past the negativity and decided to train even harder and work on perfecting her choreography instead of letting the criticism affect her.

© Getty Images Blue Ivy made her Renaissance Tour debut on May 26 in France

Speaking with People at the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala in July, Tina Knowles was all praise for her granddaughter's skills after she became an official dancer on Beyoncé's tour.

"Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," she told the publication. "But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

© Getty Images "She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no," Beyoncé said in the film

She added: "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better. So I'm the proud grandma, always." When asked whether her granddaughter's confidence had seen a boost since joining the tour, she joked: "Oh, to the sky, to the sky. Yes."

Since then, Beyoncé has been nothing but proud and supportive of her eldest child with Jay-Z, and has frequently praised her both on social media and on stage, with Blue making appearances here and there in the film as well.

© Getty Images Despite initial criticism, Blue's appearances received rave reviews and were sharpened further as the tour progressed

Soon after making her stage debut, Beyoncé took to Instagram with photos of Blue and lovingly penned: "My beautiful first born! I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel," with fans praising the pre-teen in droves for her charisma and stage presence at such a young age.

