Beyonce's sweetest moments with doppelganger daughter Blue Ivy, 12

With their mother known as one of the most famous pop stars in the world, Beyonce's three children – daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, six – have grown up in the spotlight.

The Texas Hold 'Em singer has begun to make more public appearances with her eldest daughter, who has not only joined her on the red carpet but also on stage during her Renaissance Tour.

© Getty Images Beyoncé and Jay-Z share three children

The New York Times reported that Beyonce said: "She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no," before relenting. Despite initially receiving some negative comments online, Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles praised her granddaughter's hard work on tour, telling People in July 2023: "She's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

She added: "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better. So I'm the proud grandma, always."

Join us as we look back at Beyonce and Blue Ivy's sweetest mother-daughter bonding moments…

Twinning outfits Queen B and her daughter clearly have a similar sense of style, since the mother-daughter duo stepped out together during the Renaissance World Tour in matching sequin outfits. The music icon rocked an embellished orange and blue football jersey alongside thigh-high camouflage-print boots, dark sunglasses and a silver wide-brimmed hat. Her mini-me daughter wore a more demure, age-appropriate ensemble including the same jersey with baggy camouflage cargo pants.

© Kevin Mazur Dancing queens As well as co-ordinating their Renaissance wardrobes, the pair also clearly spent hours rehearsing their dance moves. They were perfectly in sync as Blue Ivy joined her mother and backing dancers on stage for act four of the show, titled Opulence, for My Power and Black Parade. Take a look at the video…

© Instagram Tender parenting moment During the UK premiere of Renaissance: A Film, Beyonce and Blue Ivy braved the November weather as they posed for photos on the red carpet. Dressed in a floor-length black one-shouldered dress, the 11-year-old huddled into her mum, who wore a plunging bodysuit with a train. In one tender moment, the Crazy in Love hitmaker was seen asking the pre-teen if she was cold and rubbing her shoulder. When Blue Ivy confirmed she was, Beyonce stopped the cameras in order to run off and grab her daughter a coat. How sweet!

© CBS Photo Archive Awards night out Who better to invite as your plus one than your daughter? That's exactly what Beyonce did at the Grammy Awards in February 2024. The pair were pictured in monochromatic outfits, with Beyonce embracing her foray into country music with her cowboy hat and leather studded jacket, while her daughter wore a white off-the-shoulder gown.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Statement skirts Their similar style file was documented once again in 2019 when they attended the premiere of The Lion King. Sheer tulle skirts embellished with diamantes were the look of the moment, with Beyonce pairing hers with a crystal-studded jacket while Blue Ivy wore an oversized blazer with sparkly shoulders.

© Jason LaVeris Stage reunion How sweet was this family reunion? Before Blue Ivy was old enough to join her mother to perform on stage, she still accompanied Jay-Z to show her support. The famous family were pictured sharing a tender moment as the tot kissed her mother at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

© Kevin Mazur Sunglasses moment Blue Ivy had already perfected her cool-girl pose at age six, as she demonstrated at the NBA All-Star Game in 2018. Donning a pair of sunglasses, just like her mother, the duo grinned for the cameras.

© Getty Red carpet glam Beyonce wasn't the only one turning heads in her sheer feathered gown with oversized shoulders at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Holding hands with her mother, Blue Ivy looked super smart in her golden dress with a ballerina-style tulle skirt.

