Beyonce's sweetest moments with doppelganger daughter Blue Ivy, 12
Beyonce's sweetest moments with doppelganger daughter Blue Ivy, 12

The Texas Hold 'Em singer shares three children with Jay-Z

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
With their mother known as one of the most famous pop stars in the world, Beyonce's three children – daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, six – have grown up in the spotlight. 

The Texas Hold 'Em singer has begun to make more public appearances with her eldest daughter, who has not only joined her on the red carpet but also on stage during her Renaissance Tour.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Beyoncé and Jay-Z share three children

The New York Times reported that Beyonce said: "She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no," before relenting. Despite initially receiving some negative comments online, Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles praised her granddaughter's hard work on tour, telling People in July 2023: "She's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

She added: "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better. So I'm the proud grandma, always."

Join us as we look back at Beyonce and Blue Ivy's sweetest mother-daughter bonding moments…

Beyonce and Blue Ivy

Twinning outfits

Queen B and her daughter clearly have a similar sense of style, since the mother-daughter duo stepped out together during the Renaissance World Tour in matching sequin outfits.

The music icon rocked an embellished orange and blue football jersey alongside thigh-high camouflage-print boots, dark sunglasses and a silver wide-brimmed hat. Her mini-me daughter wore a more demure, age-appropriate ensemble including the same jersey with baggy camouflage cargo pants.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Blue Ive Carter and BeyoncÃ© perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)© Kevin Mazur

Dancing queens

As well as co-ordinating their Renaissance wardrobes, the pair also clearly spent hours rehearsing their dance moves. They were perfectly in sync as Blue Ivy joined her mother and backing dancers on stage for act four of the show, titled Opulence, for My Power and Black Parade. Take a look at the video…

Beyonce with her arm around Blue Ivy© Instagram

Tender parenting moment

During the UK premiere of Renaissance: A Film, Beyonce and Blue Ivy braved the November weather as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

Dressed in a floor-length black one-shouldered dress, the 11-year-old huddled into her mum, who wore a plunging bodysuit with a train. In one tender moment, the Crazy in Love hitmaker was seen asking the pre-teen if she was cold and rubbing her shoulder. When Blue Ivy confirmed she was, Beyonce stopped the cameras in order to run off and grab her daughter a coat. How sweet!

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 4: BeyoncÃ© and Blue Ivy Carter behind the scenes at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)© CBS Photo Archive

Awards night out

Who better to invite as your plus one than your daughter? That's exactly what Beyonce did at the Grammy Awards in February 2024. The pair were pictured in monochromatic outfits, with Beyonce embracing her foray into country music with her cowboy hat and leather studded jacket, while her daughter wore a white off-the-shoulder gown.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Blue Ivy Carter (L) and Beyonce Knowles-Carter attend the World Premiere of Disney's "THE LION KING" at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)© Alberto E. Rodriguez

Statement skirts

Their similar style file was documented once again in 2019 when they attended the premiere of The Lion King. Sheer tulle skirts embellished with diamantes were the look of the moment, with Beyonce pairing hers with a crystal-studded jacket while Blue Ivy wore an oversized blazer with sparkly shoulders.

Blue Ivy Carter kissing Beyonce onstage at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards© Jason LaVeris

Stage reunion

How sweet was this family reunion? Before Blue Ivy was old enough to join her mother to perform on stage, she still accompanied Jay-Z to show her support. The famous family were pictured sharing a tender moment as the tot kissed her mother at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy with her mom Tina Knowles© Kevin Mazur

Sunglasses moment

Blue Ivy had already perfected her cool-girl pose at age six, as she demonstrated at the NBA All-Star Game in 2018. Donning a pair of sunglasses, just like her mother, the duo grinned for the cameras.

An aerial view of Beyonce with her daughter Blue Ivy© Getty

Red carpet glam

Beyonce wasn't the only one turning heads in her sheer feathered gown with oversized shoulders at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Holding hands with her mother, Blue Ivy looked super smart in her golden dress with a ballerina-style tulle skirt.

