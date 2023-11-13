Kourtney Kardashian shares cryptic post just days after giving birth

Kourtney Kardashian recently returned to social media with a thought-provoking post following the birth of her first child with musician Travis Barker.

Fans, who have been eagerly anticipating news and updates since her social media hiatus, were greeted with a reflective post from the 44-year-old celebrity.

On her Instagram Story, the Hulu star and founder of Lemme shared an image of her Bible opened to a daily passage.

The passage spoke of abundance and blessings, a timely message following her recent childbirth. "This is a time of abundance in your life. Your cup runneth over with blessings," the passage began, painting a picture of joy and prosperity following a challenging journey.

It continued, addressing the feelings of unworthiness that sometimes accompany receiving blessings: "Feelings of false guilt creep in, telling them they don't deserve to be so richly blessed. This is nonsense-thinking because no one deserves anything from Me."

The passage emphasized the concept of grace and joy in receiving gifts, "My kingdom is not about earning and deserving; it's about believing and receiving."

This resonated with Kourtney's current phase of life, filled with new beginnings and joys. It was a poignant message for her followers and a personal reflection during this significant time in her life.

The Instagram post marked one of Kourtney's first social media appearances since the arrival of her baby boy.

Previously, she broke her online silence on November 10 with a hospital video, hinting that she had returned home by then.

The footage, initially shared by Travis on TikTok, showed him playing a drum beat in a hospital room, wearing a skeleton onesie, with a heart monitor visible in the background.

While Kourtney was not seen in the video, she appeared to be the one recording it, capturing this intimate moment from her hospital bed.

The birth of her son, named Rocky, took place at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where Kourtney spent several days.

Photos captured by TMZ showed her and Travis leaving the hospital, with Kourtney looking solemn and contemplative as they drove away in their black SUV. The couple, who have not yet officially announced their son's birth, appeared to be in a reflective mood as they embarked on their journey home.

In addition to her newborn, Kourtney is a mother to three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 13; Penelope, 11; and Reign, 8. Travis, too, has two children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler: Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17.

