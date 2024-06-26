Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's unusual labor detail is hard to believe

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker shocked Kris Jenner when they shared they'd had a drumkit installed in their baby's nursery, so we suspect Kris was equally bemused by the pre-birth activity her oldest daughter opted for.

The latest episode of The Kardashians centers around the birth of Kourtney and Travis's baby, Rocky, who entered the world in November 2023.

The rock and roll couple shared home video footage from Rocky's birth, with Kourtney filming her husband drumming in the delivery suite while she was in labor.

© Getty Travis played the drums while waiting for Rocky to arrive

"Travis brought his practice drum kit, and how special to be drumming to his son's heartbeat?," Kourtney said to the camera. "The drumming sound is super relaxing and calming to me. I heard it my whole pregnancy, I would fall asleep to it," she continued.

As he drummed out a beat, Travis chipped in: "This baby has heard a metronome a lot, he's going to have great timing."

Indeed, Travis was even drumming, with Kourtney on his lap, when they did their gender reveal.

Kourtney Kardashian's fourth labor

Kourtney has given birth to four children now, with the family's reality show even featuring footage of her pulling her first son, Mason, from her body.

No stranger to a unique birth, drumming during Rocky's arrival wasn't the only unusual element to Kourtney's labor.

The 45-year-old was in labor for almost four days, leaving the hospital after initially checking in, because nothing was happening. While she and Travis were at home, Kourtney revealed that the amorous pair had sex, to try and get things moving.

Kourtney and Rocky

When Rocky was finally ready to arrive, Travis selected Frank Sinatra's 'That's Life' for his son's debut in the world. "The song just came up in the playlist and we were like, "What a perfect song,"' Kourtney said of the soundtrack to her son's birth.

The unexpected addition

Kourtney initially planned that it would just be her and Travis in the delivery room, but her mother, Kris Jenner, was there too in the end, after claiming to be in the area.

© Getty Kris Jenner was present for Rocky's birth

While Kourtney doubted this was the case, Travis reassured her that if his mother was alive, he'd want her there, so to allow Kris to stay to witness the birth of her 13th grandchild.