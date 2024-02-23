Megan Fox's fiancé Machine Gun Kelly reveals 'breakdown' that led to major appearance transformation

Machine Gun Kelly recently surprised fans with a brand new look, as he covered almost all of his old tattoos with blackout ink.

Now, with his latest song, "Don't Let Me Go", it seems he's explained the bold transformation, attributing it to a particularly rough patch in his life.

"Just like I wish they would understand me one time", rapped Megan Fox's 33 year old fiancé. "I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line."

© @machinegunkelly Instagram Colson Baker's blackout tattoo transformation

MGK - real name Colson Baker - debuted the drastic tattoo on February 20, captioning the photo: "for spiritual purposes only."

Already heavily tattooed, Colson had covered most of his old tattoos with black ink across his torso, chest and arms with decorative lines of his former work peaking through the blackout. He looked down broodingly at the work.

The rapper headed to blackout tattoo specialist Roxx for the ambitious job, who claimed that this was one of the biggest jobs she'd ever done in such a short frame of time. Colson came to see her four days a week for 13 six-hour sessions - and the project reportedly still isn't finished.

Roxx revealed to TMZ that MGK had said his existing tattoos didn't resonate with his current mindset, as he called them "chaotic".

Blackout tattoos can be incredibly painful, as it requires going over the skin with black ink multiple times in order to achieve the intense saturation and coverage.

In addition to the "breakdown" which led to his new look, MGK also reflected on his fiancée's miscarriage on the track.

© Jerod Harris Megan Fox attends The One Party by Uber at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

"How can I live with the fact that my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby?" He asked on the track.

Megan first alluded to the loss in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, released November 2023. She wrote: "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh," yet concluded "but now / I have to say / goodbye."

This would have been the couple's first child together, as they already have children from previous relationships. Megan co-parents three sons, Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, seven, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Colson shares his daughter Casie, 14, with ex Emma Cannon.