Bruce Willis' daughter looks so grown up as her family rally around her in unmissable new photo

Bruce Willis' daughter Mabel, 12, has officially graduated from elementary school – and the family have rallied around her to celebrate the big moment.

Mabel's mom Emma, Bruce's wife, shared an adorable picture of the 12-year-old holding two bunches of flowers and wearing a sweet blue floral dress with a matching cardigan, surrounded by her grandmother Zorina, sister Evelyn, half-sisters Tallulah and ScoutEvelyn, and Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore all of whom held up masks of Mabel's face to their own heads.

"Middle school! Here she comes!" Emma captioned the post, tagging the group. The post came a day after Emma, 45, took to Instagram to commemorate her and Mabel's last ever walk together to the elementary school.

© Instagram Mabel (third right) stands with her blended family

"Walking Mabel to her last day of elementary school," Emma captioned the story, which showed the mother and daughter holding hands on their walk, with The Cure's "Just Like Heaven" playing over the top, Emma added the hashtag "big feelings."

Mabel turned 12 in April, and celebrated her final year of elementary school by taking a role in her school play, where she was cheered on by her blended family, including Zorina, Scout and Tallulah and their older sister Rumer, Evelyn, plus even Rumer's baby daughter Louetta, who just turned one.

© Instagram Emma's tribute to daughter Mabel Ray on her 12th birthday

"Fam's here for Mabel's 6th grade play!" Emma wrote on social media, adding: "We were overflowing with pride for Mabel and the whole 6th grade class! What a show, what a night!!" along with the hashtag "proud family".

Emma and her daughters have become incredibly close to Demi and her daughters in recent years, following the decision to share the news that legendary actor Bruce had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

© Instagram The family cheered on Mabel during her school play

Speaking with Susan Dickinson, CEO of The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration while attending the AFTD 2024 Education Conference, of why they decided to go public, Emma said: "I never wanted our daughters to think that this was some kind of family secret that we have to keep," adding: "I felt like it was very important for us to come out and say what it was."

She continued: "I wanted them to see us go out and raise awareness, and on a global scale, because that's the kind of reach that their father has. And I know that he would want us to do that, so that was very important."