Michael Strahan's daughter, Isabella, is certainly getting into the school spirit after relocating from NYC to LA earlier this year to attend the University of Southern California.

The 18-year-old is living away from both of her parents, but over the weekend she was joined by her lookalike mom, Jean Muggli, to cheer on her college's football team, USC Trojans, at a game during this year's Trojan Family Weekend.

The proud mom took to Instagram to share several photos of their fun-filled weekend, including one of Isabella rocking a vivid red mini dress that showcased her model physique and a pair of sneakers in the school's colors, cardinal and gold.

Isabella also wore a USC-branded baseball cap with her long hair styled in a sleek, straight style as she posed with her roommates. Another photo showed the student and Jean smiling for a selfie during a pre-game party.

Isabella – who has modeled for sports brand Overtime and designer Sherri Hill – relocated to California last month and her parents couldn't be prouder. After receiving her acceptance to USC, 'GMA' star Michael couldn't contain his excitement as he praised his daughter's accomplishments on Instagram.

Isabella Strahan with her mom Jean Muggli

He penned: "Out of high school and on to USC! So proud of you, Isabella! Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can't wait to continue to watch you shine!!" Her twin sister, Sophia, 18, has also flown the nest and is now attending Duke University in North Carolina.

When Michael moved her into her new home, he wrote on Instagram: "Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college! Can't believe how time has flown by and I'm so proud of her. I know she's going to crush college life!! #DukeDad."

Isabella Strahan looked beautiful in her school's colors

Speaking about their decisions to go to separate schools during an appearance on 'The View', Michael said: "Sophia is going to Duke, Isabella is going to USC. [They are] their first choices of school, and they worked really hard. I'm very proud of them, I'm a happy father."

He added: "They're very far from each other, but they went to separate high schools, since tenth grade. They have completely separate sets of friends, even though they are great friends with each other."

Isabella Strahan and her mom, Jean Muggli, cheered on USC Trojans

Michael was married to Jean from 1999-2006. He filed for divorce in March 2005, just months after the birth of Isabella and Sophia in December 2004. Their divorce was finalized in July 2006.

According to reports, Jean was awarded $15.3 million as well as $18,000 a month in child, which was reduced to $13,000 a month when he retired from the NFL in 2008.

© Getty Images Michael Strahan with his second ex-wife Jean Muggli

Speaking to People in 2016, Michael said: "Personally, getting divorced is probably one of the toughest things I've ever gone through but it was also a learning experience."

He added: "I learned a lot about myself and I learned a lot about a lot of the people who were around at that time and some aren’t around anymore."

