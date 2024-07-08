Jennifer Garner takes the plunge as she plays with kids in pool at $7.9 million Los Angeles home

Jennifer Garner enjoyed family time with her kids over the weekend when she shared a video of them messing about in the pool of their luxury family home.

The Yes Day actress showed off her playful side when she detailed a game she plays with Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Ensuring she was prepared for the underwater action, Jennifer had goggles to hand as she explained the game to the camera before diving under.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner has fun with her kids in the pool at luxury home

The rules were meant to be simple with each of them throwing three spoons into the water at the same time, starting a clock watch, then submerging to collect three pieces of cutlery from different areas of the pool and seeing who could do it fastest.

However, Jen confessed the path was "getting harder," and at one point seemed confused over the rules while chatting to one of her kids.

© Getty Images Jennifer appeared to be joined by her son in the video

"Lord have mercy," she quipped before starting the clock again.

Jennifer captioned the post: "If you have access to a pool, spoons and goggles—please borrow my recipe for a good time. Kid not required."

It wasn't immediately clear which of her children featured in the video, but it appeared to be her son Samuel.

© Emma McIntyre Jennifer's fans loved her glimpse into family life

Fans loved the glimpse into their family life and called her "the best mom," and she was praised for "keeping it real."

Jennifer shares her three children with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and despite divorcing in 2015 after a decade of marriage, they've remained on good terms.

Jen and Ben co-parent their kids

Ben is currently reported to be going through a rough patch in his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, and he and his first wife have been pictured in each other's company in recent weeks.

In fact, Ben moved into a $100k a month rental in the same neighborhood as Jen so that he could be closer to his kids.

He and JLo are said to be listing their $60 million pad amid reports of a divorce.

© Getty JLo and Ben's marriage is reportedly on the rocks

During this unsettling time, Ben is focused on spending time with his children.

Ahead of the weekend, he was pictured with Violet and Fin in Los Angeles where they were going out for dinner.

The 18-year-old threw a protective arm around her famous dad as they hugged while walking from the restaurant.

© Getty Violet is so much like her famous mom

They were deep in conversation with Ben animatedly chatting away to the teen, who is soon to leave home for college.

It'll be a big change for the family, but there's plenty of excitement surrounding her future.

© Facebook Ben and Jennifer are also proud parents to Fin

In the run up to Violet's graduation, Jennifer confessed during an appearance on Today, that she was "a wreck," and added: "I just cried and cried at everything."

When the big day came, those emotions fell away and Jennifer said she just felt pride. "There was nothing to be other than just so proud and happy," she said.