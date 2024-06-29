Priyanka Chopra sizzles in tiny bikini top – see photo

Priyanka Chopra's beauty is something that is often out of this world and the beautiful actress proved that on Saturday with a sizzling new look.

Marking a close friend's birthday, the 41-year-old showed off her flawless physique posed in a candy cane striped bikini top and a polka-dot skirt, while her friend shone in a ravishing dress that featured cut-out sections across the hemlines. Both ladies posed in the sunshine carrying a refreshing beverage and rocking stylish sunglasses.

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra flashes toned abs in dazzling crop

In tribute to her close friend, Priyanka said: "Happy birthday @mubinarattonsey. Love you loads honey, miss you." The actress concluded the post with a love heart emoji.

The actress isn't afraid of an ab-bearing outfit and during a trip to Mumbai this year, she looked so stylish in a blush gown with delicate pleats. The outfit's long skirt connected to a cropped sweetheart neckline top with a draping train.

© Instagram Priyanka marked her friend's special day

The outfit was finished off with mod-esque make-up and mind-blowing jewelry, most notably a diamond bedecked necklace with massive gems of different colors.

"Celebrating #ARomanHoli with the best people," Priyanka wrote in her caption, adding: "Thank you @_iiishmagish and @jc.babin for an incredibly elegant evening. @lucia_silvestri it is always so much fun together."

© Getty Images The star always looks so stylish

She concluded: "Congratulations to my @bulgari family for a great day & a beautiful evening. Will carry this in my heart always," next to a red heart emoji.

While her fans went wild in the comments, it was her husband, Nick Jonas, who had the best response, as he went: "Dear god," alongside a drooling face emoji.

© Getty Images Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December of 2018 with traditional Indian wedding celebrations that spanned several days. In January of 2018, they welcomed their first daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a dramatic black and white gown — and reveals why she chopped her hair off for her $43 million accessory

SEE: Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti looks so grown up in new photo from reunion with Nick Jonas