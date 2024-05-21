Priyanka Chopra stuns in a dramatic black and white gown — and reveals why she chopped her hair off for her $43 million accessory

Priyanka Chopra showed up and showed out as one of the longtime brand ambassadors for Bulgari at the Bulgari Aeterna High Jewelry Brand Event at Altare Della Patria in Rome on Monday night.

The 41-year-old actress showed up to the event, joining the likes of other ambassadors like Anne Hathaway and Mulan star Liu Yifei, in a dramatic black and white gown.

She wore a monochromatic corseted Del Core dress with off-shoulder sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a black skirt with a train, paired with the most jaw-dropping of accessories.

Priyanka topped off her look with a gorgeous snaking diamond choker from Bulgari's collection, one of the most expensive pieces in the Italian luxury brand's entire line-up, made from a rough diamond totaling nearly 200 carats and worth an estimated $43 million.

However, it wasn't just her gown and accessory that made an impression — she went for the full trifecta, debuting a choppy new bob in place of her long brown locks instead.

On her Instagram Stories after the event, Priyanka shared the behind-the-scenes process for her haircut, capturing herself in the chair and writing: "When the jewels deserve a haircut for a better view."

© Getty Images Priyanka attended the Bulgari Aeterna High Jewelry Brand Event at Altare Della Patria

Priyanka isn't the only one in the family opting for new looks, however, as she follows closely behind husband Nick Jonas after he gave his hair a snip-snip of his own last week.

Nick, 31, took to his Instagram to share a few snaps from recent days, revealing that he'd opted to shave his curly brunette locks off in favor of a buzzcut, rocking the style in a new photo alongside their adorable daughter Malti Marie Jonas, two.

The couple have been spending time apart over the past few weeks as their film commitments take them around the world, with both filming for their projects in Europe.

© Instagram She chopped off her hair for the occasion, to show off more of the jewelry

Priyanka recently announced that she'd wrapped production on the Amazon Prime Video movie Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba, sharing a reflection post in which she wrote: "And it's a wrap… it's been a year… well, a lot happened but here we are."

"Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn't happen always… This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday."

© Getty Images She joined the likes of other Bulgari ambassadors like Anne Hathaway

She continued: "It's been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y'all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude."

Soon after, Nick came to Ireland to begin shooting Power Ballad opposite Paul Rudd, and Priyanka shared an appreciation post for him. She penned: "As I finish one he starts one."

© Instagram Nick got a haircut of his own recently, shaving his head for a new role

"The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing."