Harper Beckham proves she's just like Victoria as David dotes on her in adorable family photo

When she's not running her eponymous fashion and beauty empire, Victoria Beckham loves nothing more than spending time with her family.

On Thursday, the mother of Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, delighted fans as she shared a sweet photo of her husband David and their daughter before she headed off for school.

The father-daughter duo beamed at the camera as David wrapped his arms around his mini-me. Harper, dressed in school uniform, looked smart with slicked-back hair as she sipped on an icy glass of cucumber water - which her dad had meticulously cut into heart-shaped slices.

© Instagram David and Harper shared a sweet moment before school

VB is a fan of sipping cucumber water herself, having written in a blog post on Victoria Beckham Beauty that the vegetable is key for getting glowy skin. "Cucumbers possess anti-inflammatory properties to combat puffiness and are rich in water to hydrate the skin," she wrote.

© Instagram David cut hearts into his daughter's cucumber

It's not the first time this week the Beckham duo have given an insight into their sweet relationship.

On Tuesday, the former England player and his daughter donned their wellies and took to the garden of their £12 million Cotswolds home.

"And so the organic farming begins with my little helper," penned David, who was joined by Harper in the wholesome snap.

WATCH: Best friends David and Harper sing along to Elton John at live concert

Back in 2021, VB documented her husband's charming gesture for their little girl as he lovingly cut shapes into cucumbers for Harper's school snack, including the letter 'H' and a heart which was served with a side of houmous.

© Instagram David and daughter Harper share an incredibly close relationship

"Anyone else think @davidbeckham should start up a 'school snack' business?" VB asked her 32.2 million Instagram followers. "God help any parents who got the school snacks ready today… no one's gonna do it quite like David," teased the former Spice Girl.

While their tight-knit family appears to be unbreakable since David stepped away from his demanding football career, the star made candid confessions in his Netflix docuseries about the sacrifices his family made to support his glittering football career.

© Netflix David Beckham moved to Real Madrid in 2003

Opening up about how this affected him, he said: "When I first moved to Spain it was difficult because I had been part of a club and a family for my whole career, from the age of 15 to when I was 27. I get sold overnight, the next minute I'm in a different city, and I don't speak the language. More importantly, I didn't have my family."

5 Revelations from the Beckham documentary 1. Beckham gets the boot from the boss David's mentor and 'father-figure' Sir Alex Ferguson accidentally threw a football boot which hit the footballer above his eyebrow after Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Arsenal during the fifth round of the FA Cup final in 2003. 2. David was "clinically depressed" David faced death threats and abuse after being given a red card during the 1998 World Cup against Argentina – a move that many insisted cost England the game. 3. Posh and Becks changed David Victoria was on fifth of the biggest girlband on the planet, so when they started dating, 'Posh and Becks' became a global phenomenon, something that Sir Alex said "changed" David. 4. The couple get candid David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos and the media frenzy surrounding the story impacted their marriage. "We felt that we were not losing each other but drowning," said the footballer. 5. David almost misses Cruz's birth Victoria said how husband David nearly missed the birth of their son, Cruz, in 2005 as he was attending a photoshoot with J-Lo and Beyonce. Fortunately, David made it in time.

By the time David's football career was coming to an end, he was commuting between London and Paris for his contract with Paris Saint-Germain."When you speak about the sacrifices, that's obviously the sacrifice that I have to make as a father and as a husband, being away from my family," he said during an interview with CNN in 2013. At the time, his youngest Harper, now 12, was just two years old.

"It's only for a short time but it's difficult being away from the children every single day. But they understand it, they understand that daddy works hard."