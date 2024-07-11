Harper Beckham sashays in mum Victoria's heels and it's so cute

Harper Beckham is 13! David and Victoria Beckham's only daughter celebrated the milestone on Wednesday and her Spice Girl mum shared a truly heartwarming video of some of her most precious moments growing up.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares adorbale clips of daughter Harper to mark her 13th birthday

There were snippets of Harper dancing, eating ice cream, laughing and joking and cuddling up to her brothers. It's majorly cute.

In one still, Harper can be seen wearing a very stylish red dress, rocking a pair of her mother's white high heels! The clip is brilliant - the shoes look far too big for the then young girl, and it's the sort of thing so many daughters do - raid their mother's wardrobe! Such a treasured moment.

Harper Beckham wearing mother Victoria's high heels

The shoes look to be a pair from VB's past collection - and are made in an abstract shape. Harper clearly had good taste, even when she was around five!

Victoria wrote alongside the video: "Happy Birthday to my best friend. You are sweet and kind and your smile warms our hearts every day. You really are our everything Harper Seven and we are so proud of the happy, beautiful, talented young lady you are becoming. We love you so so much."

Throughout the years, the Beckhams have shared snippets of their children, and Harper was always one to watch when it comes to her style, even when she was a tot!

© Getty Harper Beckham and dad David at the Burberry show in 2015

One of our favourite fashion moments was when she was just three years old. In 2015, little Harper joined her three brothers and parents at a Burberry fashion show, where she sat next to Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. All eyes were on her mini trench dress by the British label and it earned her place as one of the best-dressed toddlers around.

© Instagram Harper wore a stunning white dress at her mum Victoria's birthday party

Fast forward to earlier this year, Harper wowed fans again, this time in a dazzling white silk dress for her mother's 50th birthday party. Her 90s style camisole slip dress was made in crepe satin, featured a deep V and strap detail, and had a slight fishtail hem. Costing £850 from her mother's high-end fashion line, the teen added white mules and a cute box clutch.