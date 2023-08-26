Harper Beckham's latest holiday photos confuse fans – here's why

Victoria, David, Cruz and Harper Beckham are keeping fans updated on their holiday antics, but Victoria's latest photo of Harper puzzled followers

The Beckham family is enjoying the summer of a lifetime, visiting everywhere from Italy to Nashville, with a stop in Croatia added to their trip too.

While we can only dream of such an amazing summer, Victoria and David Beckham are keeping fans updated on their holiday, sharing a series of super-sweet photos of Harper Beckham on Instagram – but Victoria's most recent photo of the 12-year-old baffled fans.

On Saturday, Victoria delighted her followers with several snaps of Harper, including one of the youngster sitting on the back of boat, smiling as she glows in the sunshine.

© Instagram Victoria's fans loved her latest photo of Harper

Harper wears a cute white halter neck top, and fans loved the photo. "Y’all are gorgeous but Harper is sunny and smiley and I love it," and: "Harper is such a dream!"

Others were convinced the 12-year-old was Photoshopped into the holiday photo.

"Harper looks superimposed," one fan wrote, with another adding: "Ha! That's what I thought too; gorgeous photo."

A third agreed, questioning why the wind from the boat wasn't blowing her hair: "Shouldn’t her hair be blowing back?"

© Instagram Victoria and Harper Beckham are having a fabulous break

A fourth explained that it definitely was a real photo, writing: "It’s just the strong sunlight. You can see her reflection on the boat’s surface."

The rest of the carousel of photos from Victoria showed what a fabulous time little Harper is having, as she embraced her dad in a big hug in one photo, and sat with her mother in another snap, wearing a blue tank top.

© Instagram David and Harper are very close

"Harper is definitely daddy's twin," one wrote on the photos – something which will likely delight the proud father, who has been fretting about his youngest child growing up.

Alongside a photo of Harper on holiday, David wrote: "Growing up too fast." Indeed, Harper is growing into a stylish youngster, debuting a very fashion-forward manicure earlier this summer.

© Instagram David Beckham worried Harper is growing up too quickly

Despite only turning 12 in July, Harper has an eye for style, rocking an on-trend chrome manicure with elegant oval-shaped nails. We suspect her sister-in-law Nicola Peltz has had a hand in shaping Harper's style choices, with the two even wearing matching temporary tattoos in a cute sister moment.

With just a few weeks until school term starts again, it's likely Harper will have to wear her nails bare again, as is customary for school uniform rules, so let's hope she can enjoy a bit more fashion experimentation before summer is over!

