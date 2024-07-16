Ryan Reynolds makes candid confession about 9-year-old daughter James

Ryan Reynolds has made a surprising confession about his parenting style with his nine-year-old daughter, James.

The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his new movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, was speaking in an interview with the New York Times when he revealed that he allowed his daughter to watch the R-rated movie with him.

"Well, I'm not saying that other people should do this, but my nine-year-old watched the movie with me and my mom, who’s in her late 70s," the 47-year-old began.

"It was just one of the best moments of this whole experience for me. Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be."

The Vancouver-born film star, who shares four children with his wife and fellow actress Blake Lively, then explained his reasons for allowing his eldest to watch a movie that many would deem inappropriate for a child of her age, explaining that it had an influence on his career and comedy style.

"When I saw rated-R movies when I was a kid, they left a huge impression on me because I didn't feel like people were pulling punches."

Ryan added: "It's been a huge inspiration to so many of the things that I look to make now." In the same interview, the Deadpool star also shared how the director of the movie, Shawn Levy, shared his own parenting tips with Ryan, which involved allowing your children to see your failures as much as your successes.

"He actually told me something that stuck with me forever, that people tend to only talk about their wins. But I think it's really important for your kids in particular to know that you lose. You don't get what you want all the time.

"Something you worked on really hard didn't work. You feel like you said something embarrassing today, you did something that didn't sit right with you. It's just so important that [your children] see that and they don't just hear, 'Oh Dad nailed it.' Because you lose so much more than you win."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's family life

Together, Ryan and his wife of 12 years share four children: James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, four, and a fourth child whose name has never been made public, but turned one in February.

The Gossip Girl actress even joked recently how her husband was trying for baby number five.

Ryan was seen in a video holding a dog which Blake reposted as she joked: "SOS He's trying to get me pregnant again.

© Getty Images Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds share four children together

"Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit! Rude."

Blake previously said of their family to Forbes: "Family is at the root of everything that I do and it’s also at the root of everything that I create. So whenever I create something, I create something with family in mind because that’s just how I live.

"I just want my kids to be proud."