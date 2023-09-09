Elon Musk and Grimes welcome third child, singer claims she has not been allowed to 'see eldest son'

Elon Musk and his former girlfriend Grimes have welcomed a third child, a son named Techno Mechanicus.

His birth was confirmed in a new biography of the Tesla and SpaceX billionaire that will be released this coming week and was written by Walter Isaacson. The biography also reveals that Elon has been calling his son Tau, according to the New York Times.

However the news comes days after singer Grimes alleged on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she had been blocked by Shivon Zilis, the mother of Elon's 22-month-old twins.

"Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart," she replied to a tweet sent by Walter, that included a picture of Elon and his son X, who he welcomed with Grimes, and a second picture of Elon, Shivon and their children Azure and Strider.

The tweet has since been deleted but Jezebel screen grabbed it.

Elon is now father to 11 children. He shares 19-year-old twins Vivian Jenna and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. Their eldest son, Nevada, tragically died at 10 weeks.

He has welcomed three children with singer Grimes. All three have been given names that caused mass confusion to fans: daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, who they've nicknamed Y, and two-year-old son X Æ A-12, which is pronounced"Ex Ash'.

Elon is thought to have a strained relationship with trans daughter Vivian, after she petitioned the California court to recognize her new name and gender; she was born in 2004 to Elon and his ex-wife Justine.

Court documents posted online reveal that she asked for the changes due to "gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form".

Elon and Justine divorced in 2008; in 2010 Justine wrote in an essay for Marie Claire: "When it comes to the children, I deal with his assistant."

Neuralink executive Shivon and Elon's twins were born in Austin, Texas, one month before Elon and Grimes welcomed their second child together, a daughter, via surrogacy in December 2021.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," Elon wrote on the social media site X which he purchased in 2022.

