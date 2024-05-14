Lorraine Kelly and doppelganger daughter Rosie's twinning baby bump photos

Lorraine Kelly has expressed her delight that she will soon become a grandmother for the first time when her daughter Rosie gives birth later this year.

Despite being famous when she was pregnant with her only child, the Scottish TV presenter and her husband Steve Smith kept photos of Lorrain's baby bump to a minimum. So far, their daughter has remained similarly private about her pregnancy with her partner Steve, only making a couple of rare appearances alongside Lorraine and sharing a handful of photos on social media since announcing the surprise news she was expecting in April.

© Tony Larkin/Shutterstock Dressing up The fashion was much bolder in the 90s, which is why Lorraine chose to dress her bump in a jazzy patchwork shirt dress made up of pink and blue colours and gold buttons. The doting mother-to-be cradled her blossoming bump as she smiled for photos.

© Mike Marsland Red carpet ready Rosie looked equally glamorous for her red carpet appearance with her mother at the BAFTAs 2024, rocking a figure-skimming black off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh split that perfectly accentuated her bump.

© News Group/Shutterstock Vest moment One picture taken in 1994, the same year Rosie was born, shows Lorraine looking work chic in an oversized white shirt with a checked red waistcoat.

© Instagram Cropped cardi "We could not be more excited - you’re already so loved little one," wrote Rosie as she modelled a fitted bodysuit and a cropped cardigan to announce her pregnancy on Instagram.

© Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo Camera-ready Lorraine didn't let her pregnancy interfere with her successful career. She rocked monochrome striped trousers and a bump-skimming black shirt for a photoshoot.

© Instagram High profile outing Choosing to highlight her blossoming bump, Rosie has opted for a more fitted maternity wardrobe, including a chocolate brown ruched dress as she attended an Asian food contest hosted by Gok Wan.

Lorraine's family heartbreak

Lorraine met cameraman Steve while working on TV-am and she admitted she made the first move during a shoot in Glencoe after one year of friendship. They exchanged vows in 1992 and welcomed Rosie two years later.

The TV star has since admitted that her daughter was five when she fell pregnant with her second child, but she sadly suffered a miscarriage.

"I think we just sort of ran out of time," Lorraine said on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast. "We could have gone down the road of getting IVF or surrogacy. There are so many options but I thought: 'It'll happen'. Then before you know where you are, you're going through menopause and it's too late."

She added to Saga Magazine: "I do remember vividly the time when someone said, 'Oh this is very common’. They were trying to make me feel better, which made me feel worse.

"I thought oh my God, so many people feel like this."

Doting grandmother

© Instagram Lorraine celebrated her daughter's pregnancy

We imagine Lorraine will ensure she's supporting her daughter every step of the way as she embarks on her journey into motherhood. The soon-to-be grandmother has already shared gushing tributes on social media to react to Rosie's special news. She wrote: "THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family! Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve. It’s the best news EVER!"

