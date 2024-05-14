Lorraine Kelly and doppelganger daughter Rosie's twinning baby bump photos

Lorraine Kelly has expressed her delight that she will soon become a grandmother for the first time when her daughter Rosie gives birth later this year.
Despite being famous when she was pregnant with her only child, the Scottish TV presenter and her husband Steve Smith kept photos of Lorrain's baby bump to a minimum. So far, their daughter has remained similarly private about her pregnancy with her partner Steve, only making a couple of rare appearances alongside Lorraine and sharing a handful of photos on social media since announcing the surprise news she was expecting in April.
Lorraine's family heartbreak
Lorraine met cameraman Steve while working on TV-am and she admitted she made the first move during a shoot in Glencoe after one year of friendship. They exchanged vows in 1992 and welcomed Rosie two years later.
The TV star has since admitted that her daughter was five when she fell pregnant with her second child, but she sadly suffered a miscarriage.
"I think we just sort of ran out of time," Lorraine said on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast. "We could have gone down the road of getting IVF or surrogacy. There are so many options but I thought: 'It'll happen'. Then before you know where you are, you're going through menopause and it's too late."
She added to Saga Magazine: "I do remember vividly the time when someone said, 'Oh this is very common’. They were trying to make me feel better, which made me feel worse.
"I thought oh my God, so many people feel like this."
Doting grandmother
We imagine Lorraine will ensure she's supporting her daughter every step of the way as she embarks on her journey into motherhood. The soon-to-be grandmother has already shared gushing tributes on social media to react to Rosie's special news. She wrote: "THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family! Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve. It’s the best news EVER!"
