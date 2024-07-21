Kourtney Kardashian leaves famous family behind as she jet sets to NYC with baby son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian-Barker traded her sprawling $9 million Calabasas mansion for New York City this weekend, jet-setting to the east coast to cheer on her husband, Travis Barker, as he hosted his run club in the city.

Kourtney, 45, caught up with a friend for a baby playdate shortly after touching down in NYC, resharing a sweet photo of her eight-month-old son Rocky playing with a friend to her Instagram Story.

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters appeared to travel without her famous sisters, nor did she share any photos of her Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, nine during the trip, whom she co-parents with her ex-partner Scott Disick.

© Instagram Kourtney's baby Rocky enjoyed a playdate with a friend

Kourtney and Travis welcomed baby Rocky Thirteen in November, and the doting mom hasn't been apart from her little one since.

© Instagram Kourtney shared a selfie as she landed in NYC

Explaining the reason for her closeness with her baby, Kourtney said in a confessional on The Kardashians: "I'm really into attachment parenting. I really don't separate from him," adding: "I feel like my time is dedicated to taking care of my baby and bonding with him.

© Instagram Kourtney hasn't left her baby's side since his birth

"She took on a similar philosophy with Penelope and Reign, as she told Vogue: "That’s what I did for my last two kids, we didn’t leave the house for the first 40 days. After, you’re super-connected and I love that."

Kourtney cheers on her husband at Run Travis Run event

Kourtney has been her husband's biggest cheerleader since he launched his run club 'Run Travis Run' earlier this year.

The Blink-182 drummer said he developed a love for running in the aftermath of his 2008 plane crash, in which more than 70% of his body was burnt and doctors told him he may never walk or play the drums again.

© Getty Kourtney supported Travis at his first Run Travis Run event Inglewood, California earlier this month

"I was never athletic and I never played sports but I immediately had this urge to prove everyone wrong including myself," said Travis.

"It started off with short walks and then that turned into short runs everyday. I felt this sense of calmness and a rush of dopamine every time I ran. I’ve kept this up for years now, and I always start my day with it. I even run 3 miles everyday before my shows when I’m on tour.

© Getty Kourt stole a kiss with her husband at the last run club event

"The running community is massive and it really inspired me to create Run Travis Run as a way to bring like minded people together. I wanna motivate people to get outside and walk or run for a few hours, as well as make healthy decisions and create healthy habits."