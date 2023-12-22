Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebrities’ rarely-seen kids: Blake Lively, Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman & more
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

12 photos of celebrities’ rarely-seen children – from Blake Lively to Julia Roberts

See ultra-rare snaps of Hollywood stars' kids 

Ryan and Blake smiling as they hold one of their children each
Sophie Hamilton
Sophie HamiltonParenting Editor
Share this:

Many celebrities often post photos of their children on their social media pages and attend events like movie premieres with them, but other famous names only share the occasional snap of their offspring.

Hollywood stars such as Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin, Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford, Gossip Girl’s Blake Lively and Bond girl Halle Berry are known for being private with their family photos.

And some celebs like Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher prefer to keep their kids' identities entirely hidden.

"We don't share any photos of our kids publicly because we actually feel like being public is a personal choice," said Kutcher said on the Thrive Global Podcast, adding: "My wife and I have chosen a career where we’re in the public light, but my kids have not."

See rare photos of celebrity children below...

Macaulay Culkin's children

Macaulay Culkin, his fiance Brenda Song and their children stand near his newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame Star © FREDERIC J. BROWN

Macaulay Culkin recently accepted his star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame, and brought along his two sons, Dakota, and his baby boy, to celebrate. Fans loved seeing these rare pictures of the star's family.


Harrison Ford's daughter

Actors Calista Flockhart, Harrison Ford and daughter Georgia attend the premiere of "Paranoia" © getty

Harrison took his daughter Georgia along with his wife Calista Flockhart to the premiere of Paranoia in 2013.

Elton John's sons

elton john sons© Photo: Getty Images

Elton and his husband David Furnish are parents to their sons Zachary and Elijah who we see in the photo above.

Blake Lively's children

Blake Lively smiling and clapping with daughter James Reynolds© Getty

Actress Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds are parents of four children: daughters James, eight, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, plus an unnamed fourth child.

Matt Damon's family

Matt Damon with his daughters Alexia Damon, Isabella Damon, Gia Damon and Stella Damon attend the "Oppenheimer" premiere at Cinema Le Grand Rex on July 11, 2023 in Paris, France© Getty Images

Matt Damon was a proud father in July this year at the Oppenheimer premiere with his daughters Alexia Damon, Isabella Damon, Gia Damon and Stella Damon.

Sienna Miller's daughter

Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Chelsea Factory on February 11, 2023 in New York City© Getty

Actress Sienna on a rare public outing with her daughter Marlowe Sturridge during New York Fashion Week.

Julia Roberts' kids

Julia Roberts' twins children

Notting Hill star Julia and Danny Moder married in July 2002 and have since welcomed three children together – twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son Henry.

Nicole Kidman's children

nicole kidman and keith urban with daughter faith © NBC

Actress Nicole Kidman is married to musician Keith Urban and the couple share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Richard Gere's kids

Richard Gere's wife Alejandra enjoys a beach getaway© Instagram

Richard Gere is married to Alejandra Silva and together they are parents to two children, as well as Alejandra's son from a previous relationship.

His wife shared this snap on Instagram, writing: "We organised this incredible trip for our anniversary and Mother’s Day to paradise! Thanks @horizontal_travel @all4one.travel and of course my wonderful husband for The best Mother’s Day ever!"

Michelle Pfeiffer's family

Michelle Pfeiffer; her husband, producer David E. Kelley; her son John and daughter Claudia in 2007© Kevin Winter

Michelle Pfeiffer is married to producer David E. Kelley, and they share an adopted daughter, Claudia Rose, and their son, John Henry.


Halle Berry's children

Nahla towers above her mom Halle Berry© Instagram

James Bond star Halle is mum to son Maceo who she shares with her ex Olivier Martinez, and her daughter Nahla with former partner Gabriel Aubry.


Other Topics

More Parenting

See more