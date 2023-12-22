Many celebrities often post photos of their children on their social media pages and attend events like movie premieres with them, but other famous names only share the occasional snap of their offspring.

Hollywood stars such as Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin, Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford, Gossip Girl’s Blake Lively and Bond girl Halle Berry are known for being private with their family photos.

And some celebs like Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher prefer to keep their kids' identities entirely hidden.

"We don't share any photos of our kids publicly because we actually feel like being public is a personal choice," said Kutcher said on the Thrive Global Podcast, adding: "My wife and I have chosen a career where we’re in the public light, but my kids have not."



See rare photos of celebrity children below...

Macaulay Culkin's children © FREDERIC J. BROWN Macaulay Culkin recently accepted his star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame, and brought along his two sons, Dakota, and his baby boy, to celebrate. Fans loved seeing these rare pictures of the star's family.



Harrison Ford's daughter © getty Harrison took his daughter Georgia along with his wife Calista Flockhart to the premiere of Paranoia in 2013.



Elton John's sons © Photo: Getty Images Elton and his husband David Furnish are parents to their sons Zachary and Elijah who we see in the photo above.

Blake Lively's children © Getty Actress Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds are parents of four children: daughters James, eight, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, plus an unnamed fourth child.



Matt Damon's family © Getty Images Matt Damon was a proud father in July this year at the Oppenheimer premiere with his daughters Alexia Damon, Isabella Damon, Gia Damon and Stella Damon.



Sienna Miller's daughter © Getty Actress Sienna on a rare public outing with her daughter Marlowe Sturridge during New York Fashion Week.



Julia Roberts' kids Notting Hill star Julia and Danny Moder married in July 2002 and have since welcomed three children together – twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son Henry.



Nicole Kidman's children © NBC Actress Nicole Kidman is married to musician Keith Urban and the couple share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Richard Gere's kids © Instagram Richard Gere is married to Alejandra Silva and together they are parents to two children, as well as Alejandra's son from a previous relationship. His wife shared this snap on Instagram, writing: "We organised this incredible trip for our anniversary and Mother’s Day to paradise! Thanks @horizontal_travel @all4one.travel and of course my wonderful husband for The best Mother’s Day ever!"

Michelle Pfeiffer's family © Kevin Winter Michelle Pfeiffer is married to producer David E. Kelley, and they share an adopted daughter, Claudia Rose, and their son, John Henry.

