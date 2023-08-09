Elon Musk's ex Grimes offers rare details on kids, co-parenting relationship with billionaire

In the whirlwind world of tech magnate Elon Musk, life orbits around not just electric cars or colonizing Mars, but the challenges of co-parenting with musician Grimes.
Their children, X Æ A-12, aged 3, and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (fondly nicknamed 'Y'), 19 months, already display a fascination with the universe, much like their father.
In an exclusive chat with Wired on Aug. 8, Grimes provided a heartfelt glimpse into the musings and misadventures of their celestial-obsessed offspring. "X knows a lot about rockets. It's crazy. He knows more about rockets than me," she marveled.
And it isn't just a fleeting fascination. The Oblivion songstress shared how X already exhibits talent in astronomical engineering.
"We had to stop giving him toys, because if they're not anatomically correct, he gets upset," Grimes, 35, said with a chuckle. "He's a little engineer, for sure. But his obsession with space is bordering on, 'Is this healthy?'"
The family faced a challenging moment when Elon's SpaceX Starship met an explosive fate. "When X saw Starship blow up, he had, like, a three-day PTSD meltdown," she reflected. "Every hour, he was waking up and going, 'Starship…' and I had to rub his back."
Y, their young daughter, isn’t far behind her elder brother. "Yeah, she's a little engineer too," Grimes revealed with a hint of pride.
"She likes industrial shipping. She's very strange."Given the unique experiences that come with being Elon's children, Grimes remains dedicated to creating a sanctuary for them.
"I think their life is gonna be pretty intense. Being Elon’s kid is not the same as being anyone’s kid. In my house, at least, I want it to be more of a crazy warehouse situation and a cool art space."
Beyond the galaxies, motherhood has illuminated Grimes' life in profound ways. "I was not super focused before," she reflected. "Now I feel a social responsibility with my art—to make future-optimistic art. Not a lot of people are doing that. People have a very dire vision of the future... But seeing my kids makes me pathologically optimistic. It's a life mission."
Grimes and Elon, who were romantically entwined between 2018 to 2021, continue to be close co-parents. While their relationship dynamics might seem nebulous to outsiders - Grimes described their relationship as "very fluid" in a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair - they still deeply influence each other's lives.
Grimes candidly credits Elon for her metamorphosis over the last five years. "He's challenged me a lot. I learned a lot about running my own team and my own life. I'm now way tougher and smarter than I used to be."
But it’s a two-way street. Grimes has introduced a touch of fun into Elon's life, encouraging him to let loose. "I try to soften him up, to build family culture," she shared with a playful smirk. "And he steals a lot of my memes."
