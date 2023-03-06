Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer welcomes first baby to impressive $51 million New York penthouse The eldest daughter of the Microsoft co-founder is married to Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar! The eldest daughter of Bill Gates has welcomed her first child.

The new mom, 26, and her husband, 32, announced the news of their first baby at the end of last year, a little over a year after they tied the knot in 2021.

This is the first grandchild for the Microsoft visionary, who has two other children, Rory, 23, and Phoebe, 20, with his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates. The couple divorced in 2021 after 27 years of marriage.

Jennifer announced the news of the arrival of her first baby on Instagram in a joint post with Nayel over the weekend, sharing a close up shot of her holding her little one as her husband hoists their little feet with his hand.

Though the couple did not disclose neither the name or the sex of the baby, they captioned the sweet photo with: "Sending love from our healthy little family," alongside a pink heart emoji and praying hands emoji.

They were promptly flooded with congratulations from their closest friends and celebrities alike, with Melinda writing: "Welcome to the world. My heart overflows," as Martha Stewart wrote: "Best wishes to the three of you!" and TikTok star Tinx commented: "Biggest congratulations," alongside a string of red heart emojis.

The new baby is the first Gates grandchild

Jennifer, who has an interest in the field of medicine and is currently working on her MD degree as well as a Master of Public Health degree, recently upgraded her living situation to make space for her growing family.

The young couple purchased a massive, $51 million triplex penthouse in a famed TriBeCa building, which has seen the likes of Lewis Hamilton – who owned the unit prior to Jennifer and Nayel – Harry Styles, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Jennifer Lawrence also own apartments in it.

Jennifer and Nayel share a love of competitive horseback riding

The penthouse, a 8,900 square foot unit, also boasts 3,400 square feet of outdoor space, a private pool, six bedrooms, six baths, 20-foot ceilings, and more luxury amenities.

Aside from the Manhattan penthouse, Jennifer also owns a $16 million Westchester horse farm, a gift from her parents following her graduation from Stanford University – and where she tied the knot with her husband – plus, she also lived in a $5 million apartment, also bought by her parents, in Upper Manhattan, near Central Park and near Mt. Sinai, from where she was earning her medical degree.

