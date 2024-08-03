Carrie Johnson's son Wilf recreates dad Boris' iconic zipwire moment

Boris and Carrie Johnson recently returned from a luxury break in Provence's St-Paul-de-Vence, and Carrie wasted no time in getting stuck into summer with her three children, Wilfred, four, Romy, two, and Frank, one.

Friday saw Carrie take her kids to Tumble Stone Hollow, an adventure playground near Henley-on-Thames, calling the playpark her kids 'favourite place'.

Entrance to Tumble Stone Hollow's 'Wild Summer' costs £8.50 for children under five, while adult tickets cost £9.50. The playground invites children to 'take a walk on the wild side' and that's certainly what Wilf and Romy seemed to be doing in Carrie's photos from their day out.

© Instagram Tumblestone Hollow is the Johnson kids' favourite place

A cute video sees little Romy toddling along a wooden bridge in a blue and white striped dress, complete with a jaunty hat. "Go then!" encourages Carrie as her daughter appears reluctant to set off on her adventure.

© Instagram Romy was having a wonderful time

A second photo from the day sees Wilf hanging precariously from the side of a rope, with his long Boris-style hair poking out from beneath his cap.

Wilf looks nearly identical to his dad – reminiscent of Boris stuck suspended on a zip wire back in 2012– who could forget?

© Instagram Wilf Johnson is having a wonderful summer

Luckily for Wilf, he wasn't attached via a harness, so can easily can get down – unlike his father!

Wilf looked ready for action in bright green trousers and a black polo top, with tiny trainers helping him traverse the tricky terrain.

A busy summer

Carrie has planned a jampacked summer for her kids so far, taking the brood to Mumbai to attend Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding celebrations.

The spectacular party saw Romy pose with Kim and Khloe Kardashian – how unexpected! The Johnson family made the most of the chance to dress up, donning traditional attire for the celebrations, which Carrie documented on social media throughout the trip.

© Instagram Kim sweetly held hands with Romy who looked adorable in her pink outfit

Upon returning from Mumbai, Carrie visited Munich with friends, before jetting to Provence for a romantic break with her husband, which saw Carrie snap photos of Boris soaking up the sun, reading newspapers and enjoying a pot of tea – the perfect holiday activities, if you ask us!