How Ryan Reynolds responded to being asked about gender of fourth baby with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has been nothing but supportive to wife Blake Lively ever since she discreetly gave birth to their fourth child together.

While the two never made an announcement confirming that they had welcomed a newborn, Ryan did confirm it with an interview in the following weeks.

Presenting the 2022 CNBC Stock Draft Champions:@VancityReynolds and @weareMNTN's Mark Douglas



They join to talk why they chose Netflix and Ford in the draft, recap the ads and marketing landscape after The Super Bowl, and other business ventures they're involved in pic.twitter.com/p9keg7Jwc5 — Power Lunch (@PowerLunch) February 13, 2023

Ryan divulged more details on life since welcoming baby no. 4

Speaking with CNBC's Power Lunch just after the Super Bowl, he did not deny that the two had become parents once again, sharing an update on their life since.

When asked about the gender of their baby, though, all the actor had to say with a laugh was: "I'm not telling, this ain't a birth announcement."

The Deadpool star has definitely been just as dedicated to keeping his children out of the spotlight as Blake has, despite his constant presence on social media, and you can learn more about their love story in the video below.

He expressed further in the interview how the news of the birth was able to spread without having to make a formal announcement of the fact, thanks to a photograph that Blake shared.

In the picture, the A Simple Favor actress was seen visibly without her baby bump, alluding in her caption that it was a recent snap and that she had "been busy."

Speaking of life at home since, he continued: "It's a zoo over here. This is my office here. To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here."

He added: "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

Blake alluded to the birth with a photograph of herself without her bump

While he didn't divulge any details about their new child's name, which fans speculate may involve close friend Taylor Swift, or birth, he did state that he and Blake are "very excited" about the newborn.

