Kevin Costner reveals the one thing he fears missing out on with 7 children

Kevin Costner is a devoted father of seven children, and the award-winning actor has now revealed his only fear is growing old and missing out on their major milestones.

Kevin is a dad to children Annie, Lily, Joe, Liam, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace; he shares Annie, Lily, and Joe with ex-wife Cindy Silva, Liam with Bridget Rooney, and his three youngest, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

© Jeff Kravitz Kevin attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala

"I am only afraid of growing old, because I want to see my children grow up, get married, become parents," he has now told French magazine Madame Figaro.

"The public perceives me first as an actor, but I am above all a father who questions himself about the future of his children, hopes to accompany them for as long as possible and enjoys beautiful moments of sharing with them."

© Getty Images Five of his children joined him in Cannes

The 69-year-old then spoke movingly of how five of his seven children joined him at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where he premiered part one of his four-part saga Horizon, calling it "one of the most beautiful moments of my career".

Kevin's eldest is 40-year-old Annie; Annie starred alongside her dad in his 1990 film Dances with Wolves, which he also directed. She went on to appear in The Baby-Sitters Club, The Postman and Lazy Teenage Superheroes, and she co-founded the production company, Sound Off Films, which has produced various documentaries, including Katy Perry's Witness Tour documentary in 2014.

© Getty The Costner clan have been supporting their father in 2024

His youngest is 14-year-old Grace, who is rarely pictured due to her young age but did appear to cheer on her dad at the film festival.

Speaking at the time about the message he wants his kids to take away from the film – which he put $38 million of his own money into – he said that it is simply that he does "what I believe in. I have fear like everybody else. I don't want to be humiliated."

© New Line Cinema Kevin Costner stars in Horizon: Chapter 1

The project, however, has become a headache for Kevin as it failed to have significant box office impact or impress critics, and part two has since been pulled from its upcoming theatrical release.

Horizon: Chapter 2 was previously set to hit theaters as soon as August 16, but New Line Cinema confirmed that "Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have decided not to release Horizon: Chapter 2 on August 16 in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of Horizon over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and Max."

