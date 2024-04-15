How Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise's relationship with Tom Cruise will change once she turns 18

It's a big week in the Holmes household, as Katie Holmes' daughter with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, Suri, is poised to turn 18 years old on April 18, finally entering adulthood.

The actress, 45, and her teen daughter lead their lives away from the spotlight, while Tom, 61, has reportedly been estranged from his youngest for over a decade.

After their divorce in 2012, Katie was granted full custody of Suri, and Tom agreed as part of their settlement to pay $400,000 per year in child support to his ex-wife for Suri's upbringing.

© Getty Images Suri Cruise is all grown up! She'll turn 18 later this week

However, that agreement lasts until Suri turns 18, and is set to expire this week, after 12 years of payments, which roughly equate to $33k a month in child support (Katie did not ask for spousal support in their divorce).

While it is reported that Tom might still pay for Suri's insurance bills, plus contribute to her college tuition (as one of the highest paid actors in the world), it seems like the end of his child support might just extinguish one of his last remaining links to his daughter.

Recent reports suggested that Katie was uncomfortable with the end of the payments, but her attorney Jonathan W. Wolfe, Esq., shut those rumors down with a statement to RadarOnline.com back in March by asserting that the actress and filmmaker would not be affected.

© Getty Images The teenager has been receiving annual child support payments from her dad Tom since his 2012 divorce from Katie

"The story is riddled with falsehoods," he shared. "One would hope there would be more newsworthy items to cover, and publications would avoid reporting as 'facts' claims from anonymous sources peddling such obvious misrepresentations."

Suri is also reportedly poised to be heading off to college this fall, with her Dawson's Creek star mom being heavily involved in the application process and supporting her big move every step of the way.

© Getty Images The mom-of-one is heavily involved in her daughter's move to college this fall

The 17-year-old may not be a huge fan of the spotlight, but she's taking after her famous parents when it comes to her creative abilities, having contributed to her mom's productions with her vocal stylings on multiple occasions, most recently 2023's Rare Objects, which was Katie's third directorial venture.

She also sang a cover of "Blue Moon" for her 2022 film Alone Together, and in her interview with Glamour, Katie spoke about the joys of always having her daughter by her side in her professional life as well. Check out her singing voice in the video below...

"I hope she always does something on my films," the proud mom gushed. "I always ask her. But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it's this safe, beautiful, creative space."

"So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she's my heart."

© Getty Images "I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."

She described being a mom to a teenage girl as wanting to "protect" her, adding: "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her. I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."

