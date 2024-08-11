Tom Cruise stuns crowds with incredible stunt at Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony

Tom Cruise brought his signature Hollywood flair to the grand finale of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday, creating an unforgettable moment that perfectly set the stage for Los Angeles to take the baton as the next host city for the Summer Games in 2028.

In true action-star style, Tom executed a breathtaking stunt that had everyone on the edge of their seats.

The 62-year-old Mission: Impossible star leaped from the top of the iconic Stade de France, gracefully landing on the stadium's field where the official Olympic flag was waiting for him.

In a spectacular handover, Tom accepted the flag from LA Mayor Karen Bass and gold-medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles. But the adventure didn’t stop there.

Riding off on a sleek motorcycle, Tom zoomed through the picturesque streets of Paris, showcasing the city’s beauty as he made his way to a waiting plane near the Eiffel Tower.

© picture alliance Tom Cruise is roped down in the stadium during the closing ceremony

In a dramatic twist, a pre-recorded video segment then showed the actor, renowned for performing his own stunts, flying the prized Olympic flag to Los Angeles.

The video culminated in an awe-inspiring skydive, with Tom attaching the five iconic Olympic rings to the Hollywood sign, cleverly transforming the double Os into a symbol of global unity.

Earlier this month, it was reported by TMZ that Tom had approached the International Olympic Committee with the idea of participating in the closing ceremony.

© Jamie Squire Tom Cruise rides on a Motorbike with the IOC Flag during the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris

Fans and onlookers were left guessing when Tom was captured filming parts of his spectacular stunt in Los Angeles back in March, with no one quite sure what he was up to at the time. Now, the grand plan has been revealed, leaving viewers worldwide in awe of his dedication and showmanship.

Tom’s love for the Olympics is well-documented. He even carried the Olympic torch in Los Angeles back in 2004, participating in a ceremonial relay that concluded in Athens, Greece, for the official opening of the Games.

© FRANCK FIFE Tom Cruise waves the Olympic flag

This year, Tom was spotted cheering on Team USA at the women’s gymnastics qualifiers on July 28, proving his enduring passion for the Olympic spirit.

The flag’s journey didn’t end with Tom’s daring stunts. It continued to Venice Beach, where rock legends the Red Hot Chili Peppers were already electrifying the crowd with their hit song Can’t Stop.

The band then passed the baton to pop sensation Billie Eilish, who serenaded the audience with a heartfelt rendition of her new single Birds Of A Feather, dressed casually in an oversized T-shirt, shorts, and a baseball cap.

The surprises kept coming as Snoop Dogg, who had made appearances throughout the Olympics, joined fellow rap icon Dr. Dre on the beach. Together, they delivered a nostalgic performance of Drop It Like It’s Hot, much to the delight of the crowd.

© FRANCK FIFE US' actor Tom Cruise lands from the roof in front one of the stadium entrances

Before the thrilling handover, Tom shared his excitement on Instagram, posting a selfie from high up in the Stade de France. “Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA,” he captioned the shot, perfectly capturing the global journey of the Olympic spirit.

The Paris Olympics closing ceremony was a dazzling spectacle of French culture and music. It began with a mesmerizing performance of Under The Paris Sky by French singer Zaho de Sagazan, accompanied by a choir from the Tuileries Garden.

The celebration continued with appearances by French indie rock band Phoenix, electro house artist Kavinsky, and Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig, all contributing to a vibrant and lively musical section of the ceremony.

As thousands of Olympians paraded into the stadium, representing their home countries, they came together in a joyful sing-along to classic hits like Les Champs-Elysées, Gala Rizzatto’s Freed From Desire, and Queen’s We Are The Champions. The atmosphere was electric, embodying the camaraderie and shared triumphs of the Games.

© picture alliance Crowds were blown away by his incredible stunts

Tom, ever the fan of incredible feats and inspiring stories, shared his admiration for the athletes and the event in an interview with Reuters. “It’s awesome,” he said. “Great stories, great athletes. It’s incredible what they have to do, the sense of accomplishment.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics drew a star-studded audience, with celebrities like Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, Lady Gaga, and Nick Jonas among the spectators. Lady Gaga, who introduced her longtime partner Michael Polansky as her “fiancé” during a swimming competition, gave a show-stopping performance at the opening ceremony, paying tribute to French icon Zizi Jeanmaire with a rendition of Mon truc en plumes.

Celine Dion also made a triumphant return to the stage during the opening ceremony, delivering an emotional performance after years of battling stiff-person syndrome. Her powerful comeback resonated with audiences worldwide, making her appearance one of the highlights of the Games.