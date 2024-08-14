Simone Biles' estranged birth mother reveals why she abandoned daughter

Shanon Biles has experienced a journey marked by pain and hope, separated by thousands of miles and the emotional distance that has grown between her and her daughter, Simone Biles.

Now living in Columbus, Ohio, Shanon, 52, reflects on her past struggles and the deep desire to reconnect with her daughter, who has once again dazzled the world at the Paris Olympics.

As Simone returned to the global stage, reclaiming her title as one of the greatest athletes of all time, Shanon watched from afar, filled with pride but also a bittersweet longing. "It was incredibly difficult to give up my kids, but I had no other choice," she shared in a candid interview with Daily Mail. "I wasn't in a position to care for them. I was still battling addiction, and my father didn’t want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn’t well."

Years ago, Shanon’s struggles with drug addiction led to the painful decision to place her children in foster care. Eventually, her father, Ronald, and his wife, Nellie, stepped in to adopt Simone and her younger sister, Adria, bringing them to live in Texas. Shanon’s two older children, Tevin and Ashley, were taken in by Ronald's sister.

The separation from her children, particularly from Simone, has been a source of deep sorrow for Shanon. Despite her ongoing efforts to rebuild her life and maintain sobriety, she has missed out on many of Simone’s major life events, including her wedding to Jonathan Owens last year.

© Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap Simone Biles, of Spring with her father, Ron Biles, and adoptive mother, Nellie Biles,

"I would like to make amends with Simone personally.. I’m just waiting for her and Adria. I would ask for forgiveness and hope we can move forward. I’m ready whenever she is," she said.

As Simone triumphed at the Paris Olympics, winning multiple medals, Shanon celebrated in her own way, hosting a gathering in the backyard of her modest home. While friends and neighbors joined her to cheer on Team USA, the occasion was tinged with the sadness of not being there to share in her daughter’s success.

© Getty Images Simone Biles of Team United States poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals

"I am so proud of her. But it’s difficult not to be a part of these moments in her life. I’ve had to learn patience and accept the consequences of my past choices," she added.

Shanon’s life has been a challenging one. After losing her children, she faced addiction, financial hardship, and legal troubles. She filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and has lived in the same neighborhood for years, working to stay on a positive path. Despite the challenges, she has managed to stay clean and sober, and she now works as a cashier.

© Jean Catuffe Simone was adopted

Today, Shanon is focused on recovery and living a better life. Despite her progress, the distance between Shanon and Simone remains. Their relationship is marked more by absence than conflict, with Shanon relying on her father, Ronald, to share updates about her daughter’s life.

© Instagram/@simonebiles Simone has not reconnected with her biological mother yet

As Ronald celebrated his birthday in Paris with Simone, Adria, and Nellie, Shanon was left to reflect on her hopes for the future. She longs for the day when she can reconnect with her daughter and begin the healing process. "I just want to move forward. I hope that one day, Simone will reach out, and we can start to rebuild our relationship..”