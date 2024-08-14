Martina Navratilova and wife Julia Lemigova reveal wonderful adoption news

Former tennis star Martina Navratilova and wife Julia Lemigova have confirmed the news they'd started their own family with the adoption of two boys.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday by Martina's agent, Mary Greenham. The couple have asked for privacy during the exciting time for them, and have not shared details about their new family members. In a statement, Martina said: "We are over the moon, recognising the challenges and the rewards for everybody."

The two children will be Martina's first, with Julia already being a mum to a son who sadly passed away and two daughters, all from previous relationships.

The former tennis champion had previously disclosed that she wasn't expecting to start her own family following her cancer diagnosis with both throat and breast cancer in 2023. After undergoing treatment, Martina revealed she was cancer-free after two months.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Martina spoke of her joy at starting a family

Martina's wife, Julia, held out hope, although had previously confirmed that adoption plans were "on hold" following Martina's health diagnosis.

Back in 2010, after beating breast cancer for the first time, Martina spoke to HELLO! about her possible plans for a family, sharing her joy in being an aunt.

© NurPhoto The tennis ace has battled cancer twice

"I have two nieces, so I feel I have two kids," she told us at the time. "I don't feel that there is anything missing in my life right now. But if a ten-year-old showed up on my doorstep, I'm sure I would take care of her or him."

Martina and Julia married in 2014, after the former tennis star made a grand proposal to her long-time girlfriend, who she began dating in 2006.

© Robert Riger Martina has won a total of 59 titles

"Originally it wasn't the idea to do it at the U.S. Open, on the Jumbotron and all that, but then it was, 'Why not? I’ve seen it in movies!'" she joked with PEOPLE. "And it all came off, everything worked out perfectly!"

Speaking of her love, she told the publication: "She's just a special human being inside and out. [I love] her dimples when she smiles. She's got a honey voice and a honey personality.

© Uri Schanker Martina and Julia became engaged and married in 2014

"We've come from similar backgrounds and experiences in life and we've both overcome a lot. We both dreamt big and we both made it, so it's pretty cool!"

