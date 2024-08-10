Carrie Johnson's mini-me daughter Romy copies mum in adorable manner

Carrie Johnson is currently enjoying a summer break with her three children: Wilfred, Romy and Frank and on Saturday, she shared the sweetest photo of her only daughter.

In the snap, the pair posed in front of the mirror, with Carrie rocking a stylish white shirt and a pair of micro shorts. But it was Romy who stole the show as she adopted the sweetest pose in front of the mirror, while looking so sweet in a flowery dress, with her hair fastened with a pink hairclip.

Carrie couldn't help but be amused by her daughter's antics, as she teased in the caption: "No idea where she gets it from…"

Romy is Carrie's middle child, and the mum-of-three has revealed that her daughter has the sweetest bond with older brother Wilf.

© Instagram Carrie loved her daughter's playful nature

Last month, the political consultant posted a clip of Wilfred, four, and Romy, three, "looking for fairies" in their sprawling family garden. The pair looked so sweet as they made their way across a wooden plank that created a mini-bridge over a small body of water.

Romy looked adorable wearing a beautiful pink dress with puffball sleeves and matching iridescent pink boots. Meanwhile, Wilfred rocked a pair of red cargo shorts and a khaki T-shirt.

© Instagram Carrie dotoes on her young girl

As Romy followed her brother, one thing that couldn't go unnoticed was their fabulously wild hair. Romy has gorgeous honey-blonde hair, just like her mother's, and it was freely blowing in the breeze as she set off on her adventure.

Romy certainly holds a special place in Carrie's heart and following a recent holiday away from her brood, the star revealed the sweetest gift for her young girl.

© Instagram Carrie is a proud mum of three

The adorable gift was a traditional Austrian dress, one which Carrie mentioned resembled an outfit she had as a child, being part Austrian. Captioning a photo of the bright pink and blue dress, Carrie wrote: "And obviously I had to buy this for my daughter. I'm part Austrian (my mother's side) so I remember having similar outfits when I was little."

