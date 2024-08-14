Katie Holmes' ultra-private family member speaks out following star's return to the spotlight

Katie Holmes has stepped back into the spotlight as she aims to keep herself busy following a bittersweet time at home.

The "Dawson's Creek" star is preparing for her daughter Suri Cruise, 18, to fly the nest this weekend to attend college, and so the star is staying distracted in the best possible way - by treating fans to a new show.

Katie will be starring in new Broadway production, "Our Town," next month, and gave a rare interview ahead of it's release with Town and Country magazine this week.

Recommended video You may also like How Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise's lives changed after moving to NYC

The actress graced the cover of the popular magazine, and shared a photo of it on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

She received a lot of praise from her adoring fans, as well as her beloved mother, Kathleen, who remarked on her daughter's post.

She wrote: "I love you, Sweetheart!! Beautiful photos! Can't wait for 'Our Town'!!!!!" Katie replied to her mom: "I love you, mom."

What's more, the mother-of-one received some high praise from another famous face too.

© Nina Westervelt Katie Holmes' mom Kathleen is one of her biggest supporters

Patti Smith was in full support of Katie's return to Broadway, after responding to a fan comment, which read: "Wow! Speechless, absolutely beautiful, great photo shoot Katie, congratulations on your return to Broadway, you are amazing Katie, many successes in your new projects, a lot of love for you!"

Responding, the award-winning singer wrote: "I absolutely agree," along with a red love heart emoji.

Katie Holmes' mom recently got involved in her daughter's fashion collaboration with A.P.C.

While the actress is notoriously private about her family life, Katie hinted that she was wanting to stay distracted after becoming an empty nester.

She has taken up painting and dancing, and told Town and Country of her dance classes: "every time you enter, you’re starting from the beginning, and that’s a good, meditative way to approach the day."

© Katie Holmes Katie will soon be an empty nester when daughter Suri leaves home

She has also become a member of a book club, and noted: "You learn so much about each other—it’s a chance for everybody to share what moves them."

While she chose to not say too much about Suri, who she has worked hard to keep from the spotlight since moving to New York City following her divorce from Tom Cruise over a decade ago, the star did have this to say.

© TikTok Suri Cruise is attending Carnegie Mellon University

"I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy.

"I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that," she added.

The talented teenager will be attending the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

