Adele explains why she looked annoyed in viral NBA meme

Despite her global stardom and collection of 16 Grammy awards, Adele revealed her discomfort with the spotlight. "I know it sounds crazy, but I really don’t like being famous," she confessed in a video captured by a fan and shared on TikTok.

The Someone Like You singer delved into a humorous anecdote about becoming a viral NBA meme, showcasing her displeasure at being filmed courtside during a basketball game.

"I was just there on my own, looking for Michael Jordan, to be honest with you," Adele remarked, expressing her desire for privacy.

Despite explicitly requesting not to be filmed to avoid further public scrutiny following the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency, the cameras returned, capturing her unamused expression.

© TNT Adele went viral for looking annoyed courtside

"I was just very annoyed because I asked not to be filmed. But I guess I was asking it by going," she reflected, highlighting the involuntary trade-off of her public presence.

Adele also tackled rumors about her appearance, particularly speculations of lip fillers following her notable weight loss.

© Getty Adele courtside at the game

Asserting her natural features, she emphasized, "I have naturally big lips…I don’t need filler," and attributed her altered appearance to her mood rather than cosmetic alterations.

Throughout her residency, Adele has opened up about various personal insights, including her support for Taylor Swift and her presence at Kansas City Chiefs games.

© Getty Adele said she didn't want to be filmed

"All of you complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a life, that’s her boyfriend," Adele defended, expressing her own enjoyment of the games influenced by Taylor's enthusiasm.

In more intimate revelations, Adele shared her aspirations of expanding her family, hinting at a desire to have another child. Already a mother to her 10-year-old son Angelo, with ex-husband Simon Konecki, she admitted to having a list of baby names in anticipation.

Additionally, Adele humorously disclosed suffering from jock itch as a consequence of her performance intensity, showcasing her willingness to share even the most personal details with her audience.

© Getty Adele performs onstage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Weekends with Adele has not only become a platform for her musical performance but also a space for the singer to connect with her fans on a personal level, sharing her thoughts, experiences, and the realities of living in the limelight.

The residency is scheduled to continue delighting fans through June of this year.

