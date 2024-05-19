Adele makes very rare revelation about her stepdaughter with Rich Paul — and she's so proud

Adele returned to the Las Vegas stage after a three-month break for her beloved and acclaimed Weekends with Adele residency, and she's gushing over big family news.

The British singer, 36, spoke with the crowd at the concert on May 17, captured on TikTok by a fan, to share a special message for her stepdaughter Reonna.

Reonna is the daughter of Rich Paul, 42, Adele's partner since 2021, who she reportedly secretly tied the knot with in November 2023. Rich is also a dad to Richie and Zane from a previous relationship.

Recommended video You may also like Adele kisses her boyfriend Rich Paul and her son during a performance

"Make sure you put this video online," Adele told the crowd. "It is my stepdaughter's graduation this weekend, and her name is Reonna and she's graduating from Clark [University] tomorrow in Atlanta."

She sweetly shouted out: "I love you darling, congratulations! She's the first family member that's graduated college. How amazing is that, it's a [expletive] vibe. They're all in Atlanta and they're celebrating her and obviously I'm here with you and I wouldn't be anywhere else." Adele concluded: "But I love you baby, I love you!"

Adele herself is also a mom, sharing son Angelo, 11, with Simon Konecki, her husband from 2018-2021. She began dating the famed sports talent agent soon after and they currently live together as well.

© Getty Images Adele shared a sweet message for her stepdaughter with Rich Paul

Reonna and Adele share a close relationship, with the college graduate even taking to her Instagram Stories earlier this month to wish her stepmom happy birthday, jokingly captioning it: "Clearly I love Taurus women."

MORE: Adele just wore a showstopping diamond ring and it's giving 'Mob Wife' bling

Reonna, 22, is the only one of Rich's children to be more public on social media, boasting over 13,000 followers, sharing a compilation of photos on Instagram after her graduation with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.

© Getty Images "I love you darling, congratulations! She's the first family member that's graduated college. How amazing is that, it's a [expletive] vibe."

She captioned it: "It's been real CAU… The jewels that I am taking away from this experience are invaluable. This experience has truly been a dream. In the beginning I had no direction of who I would be or where I would wanna go throughout my matriculation here."

MORE: Adele makes confession about her health as she reveals post-residency plans at family home

"When I finally found my way.. there was no looking back. Thank you CAU for the culture, community, opportunities, and life experiences that money can't buy. I am forever in debt to Clark Atlanta University. We made it."

© Getty Images Rich himself is a dad-of-three and a stepfather to Adele's son Angelo

Rich had his three kids when he was still in his early 20s, reflecting on being a "young dad" in an interview with E! News while also building his career, saying: "As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough."

RELATED: Adele reveals ideal name for baby no. 2 with Rich Paul

"But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad," he added. "Oftentimes as you're building a business, you're on the go, you're moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye."

At the time, Reonna was still a junior in college, and he continued: "You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad."