Adele confirms engagement to Rich Paul — all the signs that were there

Adele The 36-year-old Grammy winner confirmed she is engaged to American sports agent Rich Paul to her fans while performing in Germany on August 9, 2024.

Social media videos show Adele speaking to fans during her performance, reading out a sign which read: "Will you marry me?"

"I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married so I can’t, but I appreciate it, thank you!" she said, to cheers from the audience.

In November 2023 Adele hinted she had already married Rich, whom she met in 2021, when she called out "I did!" when comedian Alan Carr asked his audience if anyone had recently got married.

She never confirmed any further details, and earlier in July reports emerged that the pair were engaged when Adele was spotted wearing a pear-shaped diamond ring on her ring finger while walking with Rich in London.

© Getty Images The Easy on Me singer met Rich years ago but they began dating in 2021

She has also spoken previously about their blended family; Adele is mom to 11-year-old son Angelo whom she welcomed with ex-husband Simon Konecki and Rich is dad to three children, daughter Reonna and sons Richie and Zane.

"Make sure you put this video online," Adele told the crowd at her Las Vegas show in May, as she revealed how close she is to Rich's children.

"It is my stepdaughter's graduation this weekend, and her name is Reonna and she's graduating from Clark [University] tomorrow in Atlanta."

© Getty Adele and Rich Paul step out to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies

"I love you darling, congratulations! She's the first family member that's graduated college. How amazing is that, it's a [expletive] vibe," she continued. "But I love you baby, I love you!"

Adele also told Elle magazine in 2022 that she wanted to welcome more children with Rich: "I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music."

Adele's last album, 30, as released in November 2021, and had the hit singles "Easy On Me" and "I Drink Wine".

