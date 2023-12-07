Adele reveals how Rich Paul 'drives me insane' amid private wedding

Adele is keeping things as candid as ever with The Hollywood Reporter, opening up for their latest cover story about life, career, motherhood, her Las Vegas residency, and even her longtime beau Rich Paul.

The 35-year-old English songstress and the 41-year-old sports agent have been together since 2021 and it was reported recently that they'd tied the knot, with the singer herself confirming the news at a comedy show held by Alan Carr.

In her latest interview, penned by Mesfin Fekadu, she opens up about her special romance while still navigating the things that irk her, particularly when her music is involved.

At the start of their conversation at a cafe, Adele's song "One and Only" begins to play, and she notes: "Every time Rich travels, the airplanes always play my music, and we can't work out if it's because they know that we are together, or if it's just what they do."

However, she revealed that Rich was just as much a part of the problem when it came to forcing her to listen to her own music, and it looked like she was definitely not the fan.

When asked if she ever listens to her own music, she replied: "Rich does, it drives me insane. And it's funny because in my car with my driver, he knows if my song comes on, he has to turn the radio, just turn it off. I don't like it at all."

However, she became much more tender when she opened up about supporting him through the release of his raw memoir, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds, in October 2023, and gets emotional when discussing her partner's strong memories of and feelings for his late mother.

"Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together," the "Someone Like You" singer shared. "It was very emotional reading about his mum, because obviously she's not with us, so I've never met her.

© Getty Images The couple have been together since 2021

"And she's such a big part of Rich and the kids and the kids' mum's life and stuff like that. But I knew all about it. I'm getting a bit emotional. It was hard for him to write that," she continued, briefly crying at the mention of it as well.

Another topic that made her emotional? The recent viral clip of hers breaking down in tears when she saw the doctor who delivered her son Angelo in the audience of her Vegas show, Weekends with Adele.

© Getty Images "Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together."

"I hadn't seen him, my doctor, since my son was four days old," Adele said. "It was the most surreal experience of my life. As all my friends are trying for babies, I realized how it's actually not as easy as everyone thinks to have a baby."

She continued: "I had no idea he was there [at the show]. His daughter was next to him, and she had a sign. And you're not supposed to bring signs in, and people keep sneaking them in.

© Getty Images Adele also gushed about the moment she teared up over meeting the doctor who delivered her son

"So as I was walking around past the booths, I saw this girl, and I just looked at the sign, and nodded. And then I saw the name of who was her dad. And then I looked next to her and he was there. Oh, yeah, I cried for a week after this."

