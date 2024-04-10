Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson admits he cheated on his wife before their wedding: 'I don't regret it'

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson has revealed that he was unfaithful to his wife, Erinn Bartlett before they tied the knot in 2006.

The Cleaning Lady actor, 46, got candid about his early relationship with his wife in the latest episode of his and his sister Kate Hudson's Sibling Revelry podcast.

Oliver explained to guest Robyn Lively that while he "never got caught, he confessed to Erinn, 51, that he was "cheating" ahead of their wedding because he couldn't live with the guilt of his infidelity.

"When I got engaged, something happened psychologically, and I spiraled, and I was unfaithful, and I was cheating, and I was crazy," he told Robyn.

"I never got caught," he explained. "I told her everything because I couldn't live with myself and get married and be married and have children with this sort of weight."

"I was taking Silkwood showers, you know? I was crying and going 'Oh my God, who am I?' But then going off and having a drink or whatever," he added.

© Getty Oliver was unfaithful to Erinn before their 2006 wedding

Oliver credited his mom for helping him overcome what he was going through "psychologically".

"My mother played a big part in it as well. Where it's about looking at the entirety and the totality of the relationship, not just the action," he explained. "Even though it might seem extreme, let's dig in a little bit into why and looking at the whole person rather than this one affliction."

Despite straying from Erinn, Oliver said he believes he is a "good man" and is "not malicious".

© Getty Oliver regrets causing Erinn pain

"I was going through whatever I was going through, and we were able to sort of therapy and do all of it and get through it," he said.

While he regrets causing his wife "pain", Oliver doesn't regret being unfaithful.

"Honestly, if that didn't happen, I don't know what kind of a person I would be. So, do I regret it? I mean no, I guess not," he admitted. "I regret causing pain. I don't want to cause anyone any pain."

© Getty Images Oliver and Erinn overcame his infidelity

He added: "Regret is an interesting word. I'm not sure I have many regrets because if I didn't, it was a choice that I made, whether it was a positive one or a negative one.

"I've made some horrible, horrible choices in my life just generally. You would think I regret doing that, but I don't know who I would be if I didn't make that choice."

Oliver and Erinn got engaged in 2004 and tied the knot in 2006 in a beach ceremony in Mexico. It was an intimate ceremony, officiated by a Buddhist family friend, with the couple tying the knot in front of 94 guests.

© Instagram Oliver and Erinn now share three kids

Among them were his sister, Kate, her then-husband, Chris Robinson, and their son, Ryder, who was two at the time and served as ringbearer.

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, their son Wyatt, and Boston Russell, Kurt’s son from a previous marriage, were also in attendance.

Oliver and Erinn, who were together for four years before they got engaged, now share children Wilder Brooks, 16, Bodhi Hawn, 13, and Rio Laura, 10.

