Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana glows in sweet moment during newborn son Jesse's first Christmas

Christmas looked a little different for Gordon Ramsay and his family this year, as it marked the first time the Ramsays celebrated the festive season as a family of eight.

Back in November, Gordon and his wife Tana surprised the world when they revealed they had welcomed a sixth child - a boy, Jesse - after keeping their pregnancy a secret for a full nine months.

Sharing intimate photographs of Jesse's first Christmas, Gordon's 23-year-old daughter Holly shared a gallery of snaps from the family over the festive season - and Tana and Gordon never looked happier.

© Instagram Holly joined her younger brother Oscar at their father's restaurant

Holly shared a photo of her parents cradling newborn Jesse and their next youngest, Oscar, as they posed for a photograph in Gordon's Savoy Grill restaurant at the Savoy Hotel, London.

© Instagram Tana Ramsay looked radiant beside her husband and two youngest sons

Tana, 49, looked positively radiant in a sheer polka-dot print blouse and a berry red lip as she let her glossy brunette hair fall past her shoulders. Meanwhile, Gordon leaned into his wife of 27 years, keeping his lookalike boys close.

In another sweet moment, Holly cradled her newborn brother in her arms, looking strikingly like her mum Tana. It's not the first time the Ramsay's have been likened to each other.

© Instagram Holly posed with her baby brother Jesse

Earlier this month, mother-of-six Tana shared a photo of Jesse - and fans were taken aback by his resemblance to Gordon.

“One month of this little one already, loving every minute x @gordongram," Tana penned on Instagram. Jesse looked the double of the Hell’s Kitchen star – face shape, hair, eyes, they are all the same!

One follower told Tana: “Deffo a mini Gordon, he looks like he’s about to say where’s the lamb sauce?”

Jesse James is a mini Gordon Ramsay View post on Instagram

“Wow! How much does he look like his dad!” wrote another, and: “Ramsay genes are strong,” posted a third.

One fan reacted: “Sure looks just like daddy, even a hair on point,” while a follower gushed: “Precious! He’s perfect! You have a beautiful family.”

© David M. Benett (L to R) Megan, Gordon, Matilda, Tana, Holly and Jack Ramsay at the BAFTA Children's Awards

Gordon and Tana share six children together; Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Tilly, 22, Oscar, four, and Jesse, one month.

The Ramsays' sixth baby joy comes after Tana sadly miscarried her son Rocky in 2016 - an experience she is incredibly open about and continues to advocate for miscarriage awareness.

Oscar was the baby of the family until recently

At the time, Gordon shared to his Facebook page: "Hi guys, Tana and I would like to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks. We had a devastating weekend as Tana sadly miscarried our son at five months.

"We're together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes. I'd especially like to send a big thank you to the team at Portland Hospital for everything they've done."