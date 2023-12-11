Gordon Ramsay's lookalike baby boy Jesse has dad's exact hairstyle in new photo

What a little cutie! Gordon and Tana Ramsay’s baby boy Jesse is totally adorable in a new photo shared by his mum to celebrate a special milestone.

The mum-of-six took to her Instagram page on Monday to post a sweet snap of her newborn son, writing: “One month of this little one already, loving every minute x @gordongram.”

WATCH: Tana and Gordon's newborn baby Jesse

Fans couldn’t believe how much sweet Jesse James Ramsay looks like his famous chef dad, and we have to agree.

Jesse looks the double of the Hell’s Kitchen star – face shape, hair, eyes, they are all the same!

One follower told Tana: “Deffo a mini Gordon, he looks like he’s about to say where’s the lamb sauce?”

“Wow! How much does he look like his dad!” wrote another, and: “Ramsey genes are strong,” posted a third.

One fan reacted: “Sure looks just like daddy, even a hair on point,” while a follower gushed: “Precious! He’s perfect! You have a beautiful family.”

© Instagram Gordon and Tana cuddled up to their newborn son

Gordon surprised fans on 11 November when he revealed that he and Tana had welcomed their sixth child after keeping their pregnancy secret for nine months.

The famous father posted: “What an amazing birthday present, please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.”

Tana also shared a photo of baby Jesse, telling her followers: “It’s been a nerve wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much.”

© Getty Gordon and Tana wed in 1996

As well as baby Jesse, Tana and Gordon also share daughter 24-year-old Megan, twins Holly and Jack, 23, and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly, 21, and son Oscar, four.

During a recent chat with People magazine, Tana opened up about her first encounter with Gordon, which wasn't especially romantic.

"I remember when I first met him [at 18] – and I was actually dating one of his friends – I said, 'Oh my God, he's so arrogant,' because it's always his voice you heard," Tana revealed.

"He was always the one riling everyone up. In that respect, he has not changed at all. It's just gotten more obvious. But at the same time, he is, believe it or not, incredibly sensitive – he's a crier."

© David M. Benett Megan, Gordon, Matilda, Tana, Holly and Jack Ramsay at the BAFTA Children's Awards

The duo first crossed paths when Tana was in a relationship with another British chef, meaning that Tana and Gordon didn't actually start dating until a while afterwards. After a whirlwind romance, the couple went on to tie the knot in 1996 in Chelsea, London.