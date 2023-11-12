Gordon Ramsay's fears over becoming a dad again at 57 after welcoming sixth child

Gordon Ramsay, 57, has become a father for the sixth time after he confirmed on Saturday that his wife Tana, 49, had given birth to a healthy baby boy - months after the celebrity chef appeared to rule out having another child.

In a surprise announcement, Gordon's wife Tana - who kept her pregnancy a secret for nine months - appeared in a photo with newborn Jesse James Ramsay on Instagram.

Gordon and Tana are already doting parents to daughter Megan, 24, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Tilly, 21, and Oscar, four.

© Instagram Gordon and Tana cuddled up to their newborn son

"What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done," wrote Gordon, as Tana echoed the sentiment: "Ramsay family definitely complete."

Back in September 2023, Gordon appeared on Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett's podcast Dish, opening up about his five children and the possibility of welcoming a sixth.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Gordon and Tana have become parents for the sixth time

"I've got a little secret… Tana wants another one," said Gordon, but his thoughts about having another baby didn't appear to match his wife's at the time.

Gordon and Oscar look so sweet together

He went on to detail his reluctance to expand his brood, explaining that their family would need "two buses" in order to ferry around their kids.

"And secondly, I’m going to be the oldest [expletive] at school. 'Who’s your grandad?'" he added. "And what about sports day? The egg and spoon race. What am I going to do?"

Joking, the Hell's Kitchen star concluded: "So, I’d love another one, but no, five is enough for now," he added.

© Instagram Gordon dotes on his little boy Oscar, and now has a newborn son, Jesse

It's not clear when the episode was recorded, but nobody could have predicted the Ramsay brood was set to expand after the chef's confessions aired in September.

Back in 2021, Tana confessed that she'll still want kids when she's in her 70s."Do you know, the problem is that I so love babies, but I think I'll still be saying that when I'm in my 70s!" she quipped.