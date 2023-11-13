Inside Gordon Ramsay's lavish Cornish megamansion where Tana kept her sixth pregnancy a secret

The Ramsays officially became a family of eight on Saturday!

Gordon Ramsay, 57, shared a surprise announcement that his wife Tana, 49, had given birth to their sixth child after keeping her pregnancy a secret for nine months.

The Hell's Kitchen chef was quick to declare his love for his newborn son, Jesse James Ramsay, dubbing him "one more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade," in a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to his wife.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's Family Life

Fans and celebrity friends rushed to congratulate the couple following the unexpected news, flooding social media with outpourings of love for the Ramsay family.

Despite Chef Ramsay making an accidental blunder on live radio back in January hinting that his wife could be pregnant with their sixth child, Tana kept largely out of the spotlight during her pregnancy.

© Instagram Gordon and Tana cuddled up to their newborn son

The mum-of-six most likely spent the majority of her pregnancy at the family's idyllic beachside home in Rock, Cornwall, where they built a dream megamansion on a plot of land they bought for £4.4 million in 2015.

Gordon and his wife spent six years building their family home on the plot of a now-demolished 1920s five-bedroom property, which was recorded as the second-highest house sale in Cornwall's history when they bought it at the time.

The TV chef was also granted planning permission to demolish a second property on the site and build a 'Garden House', which led more than 20 people to write to Cornwall Council to complain that the building, about 25 metres from the shore, would spoil the designated area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) and damage other residents’ view.

© Instagram Gordon Ramsay with his youngest son Oscar in Cornwall

Surrounded by the rolling waves and plush greenery, equipped with an al fresco dining space, luxury log store, boathouse and light-filled rooms, the lavish property would have been a homely haven for Tania to spend her pregnancy away from prying eyes.

© Instagram The TV chef build a hotel-worthy infinity pool at the property

The celebrity chef seriously took the plunge with his renovations on the Rock mansion when he installed a hotel-worthy infinity pool at the residence.

© Instagram The Ramsays' pool can been seen from the windows of their dining room

The installation cost over £100,000 and contributed significantly to the house's value increase.

Gordon and Tana are already doting parents to daughter Megan, 24, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Tilly, 21, and Oscar, four, who have all been seen enjoying their incredible Cornish home on Gordon's Instagram account.

© Instagram Holly and Oscar Ramsay prepared to paddle board from their Cornish home in a sweet Instagram post

Other additions to the Cornish home are a boathouse and a wine cellar. It is also reported that the Ramsays have made their property more eco-friendly, possibly with a renewable energy source.